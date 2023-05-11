The city of Brunswick has a “staggering” challenge when it comes to affordable housing, the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission heard on Wednesday.
Russ Marane, a consultant with the city’s planning, development and codes department, presented the results of the study of the city’s housing situation.
“What this affordable housing plan focuses on is preserving the housing stock in Brunswick that can be preserved. This is bad news,” Marane said. “Only 10% of the housing stock in Brunswick is considered by the tax assessor to be in good condition to excellent condition.”
Close to 85% of Brunswick’s total housing stock, 4,800 dwelling units, was built before 1970 and 20% of houses are “almost uninhabitable,” he said. Half of that isn’t salvageable and is slated for demolition, around 130 houses.
Sixty percent of the housing stock, 2,500 units, requires moderate to major rehabilitation, which is classified as starting at $50,000.
Even when it comes to new construction, five years ago a starter home would cost $125,000 to $150,000, but now it’s closer to $175,000 to $200,000. Less than 32% of homes are owner-occupied in the city, a very low homeownership rate, Marane said.
Apartments aren’t much better. A new, basic two-bedroom apartment in the Golden Isles would cost $850 to $1,100 five years ago, but now would exceed $1,400, plus utilities and amenities.
He contrasted that with the median family income in Brunswick, which is $33,000. If you stick to the generally accepted rule of spending 30% of one’s income on housing, that would be $750 for the average family in the city. Over 2,700 households are spending well over 30-35% of their income on housing, and around 70% of rental units are subsidized in the city.
Finding better-paying jobs is hard for many. Around 18% of families in Brunswick don’t own a car and can’t get to where the better-paying jobs are, Marane said.
These statistics are almost identical to what they were 20 years ago, he continued. They’ve all remained flat.
As for what the city can do, he suggested putting resources into a five-year plan of rehabilitating and repairing the city’s housing stock and revitalizing neighborhoods.
The plan Marane presented suggested spending over the next five years $7 million on repairing and rehabilitating homes, $1 million on incentivizing new home construction, $2.5 million on neighborhood revitalization, and $4.6 million on administration costs.
A combination of various bonds, government loans and grants and SPLOST could raise over $10 million, he said, suggesting the city seek additional money from nonprofits and the private sector.
Private enterprise and private sources of capital can help, he said. The city of Savannah has seen some success with that approach.
Brunswick must also focus on helping residents revitalize their neighborhoods, most of which are not attractive to new residents.
The commission also gave the thumbs up on Wednesday for a permit to build a triplex at 2802 Hunter St. in the city limits.
The City Commission will consider whether to grant final approval at a meeting in June.
One vacant structure sits on the .24-acre parcel, according to a city planning department report.
“The property currently contains a small home that has been vacant for some time,” Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter told the PAC. “The applicants propose demolishing the existing structure and constructing a 2,430 square foot triplex. Each unit will be 810 square feet and contain two bedrooms. Off-street parking is provided for each unit.”
The zoning allows some other uses, he said, including single-family homes, multi-family development and some conditional uses.
As proposed, the building would be one story and have two bedrooms per unit.
Hunter also announced the PAC would be holding a public hearing on the city’s zoning ordinance revisions.
Marane gave the commission a rundown of the feedback at an open house on the city’s comprehensive plan update. Most citizens were interested in affordable housing, with public transportation being a close second.