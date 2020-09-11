Brunswick city commissioners and members of the city’s finance committee have had lengthy discussions surrounding a topic that has not been an issue in nearly two decades.
And it’s an issue that will be discussed more in coming years.
The city periodically conducts an auction on the courthouse steps to accept bids for the deeds on homes delinquent on property tax bills.
The bids are often higher than what’s owed the city, with the remainder paid by the high bidder going into an escrow account.
If the property owner doesn’t catch up on the delinquent tax bill paid by the highest bidder within a year, the deed to the property goes to the new buyer.
But delinquent property owners who catch up on arrears and pay the extra money bidded — as what usually happens — are eligible to be reimbursed for the extra money they paid beyond the original bill, minus a late fee.
The issue was brought to the attention of commissioners for the first time at a recent meeting. After an explanation, they unanimously voted to approve two refunds.
The total amount to be refunded is under $2,000.
“I believe as we move more down the line we’ll be able to better coordinate things,” said Mayor Cornell Harvey.
The city began property tax collections in-house in 2018 after commissioners declined to renew an agreement with county officials for property tax collection.
“The tax commissioner wanted to increase the fees and we refused the rate hike. We stuck to our guns,” Harvey said.
The county was responsible for collecting city property taxes the previous 15 years until Harvey said city officials believed they could do it for less money.
Harvey said the new tax collection office is running efficiently and has proved to be a wise decision on the city’s part.
He said there is a busy period about three months out of the year and the remainder of time is handled mostly by computers.
“We have saved quite a bit of money,” he said.