The city will likely demolish three dilapidated houses near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and G Street next week following two fires that left them in ruins.
Two of the homes caught fire a week apart in February. All three went up in flames again in April.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson announced on Wednesday that the city’s Planning, Development and Codes Department had been successful in getting a court order to follow through with the demolition of the three.
“I don’t believe we’ll be actually demolishing them until next week. That’s when our contractor is available,” said John Hunter, director of the codes department.
Two of the structures are truly abandoned, he believes. By law, the authorities must go through a title search and make an effort to contact any owners of record or their heirs before going to court and again during court proceedings. None responded to the city’s attempts at making contact for two of the parcels.
“The court process can be lengthy and we have to go through the court process so we can put a lien against the property after the demolition is completed,” Hunter explained.
The third has applied for a Housing and Urban Development grant through the city to pay for the demolition and will retain ownership once the land is cleared.
“As part of all of this, when we can identify property owners, we do have the opportunity to apply for (grant) funding to do the demolition,” Hunter said.
The city has had success the last two years working with landowners to get such grants and clear off dilapidated structures, he said.
Once the houses are gone, Hunter said the two abandoned lots will likely go to a tax auction. If no one buys them, the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority will have a shot at redeveloping the land, he said.
Hunter said his department got started on the process of demolishing the structures in early February after the first two fires. The title search took a little longer than average, he said, and a hearing was on the Brunswick Municipal Court’s docket in June. It was postponed to July by the judge, he said, which is why the demolition wasn’t approved until this week.
“All of these things are kind of intricate, from how long it takes to get the title search (and) how long it takes to contact the heirs to get it on the court docket. It normally takes about six months,” Hunter said.
The city has some money set aside for derelict home demolition, he continued. HUD grants defray the costs to the city. But even in the case of dilapidated properties for which no owners can be identified, state law gives the city a chance to recoup demolition costs by adding the bill onto the tax liens.
There’s a long list of structures that need to go. Title searches for the next four are done — two more on MLK Jr. Boulevard, one in the 1800 block of Johnston Street and one on Ellis Street in the New Town. It’s going to take some spending by the city to continue with the demolitions.
“I think the current commission is dedicated to helping us tackle this challenge,” Hunter said.