A federal grant totaling more than $384,000 has been awarded to the city of Brunswick to help low and moderate income households.
The Community Development Block Grant program provides annual funding to provide housing and a suitable living environment for low- to moderate-income persons.
Another goal is to expand economic opportunities in the city.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, whose district includes all of Glynn and surrounding counties, said the grant will help the city provide needed assistance to residents.
“I’m very glad the federal government committed this important funding today,” Carter said. “Addressing housing needs and homelessness in our community needs to be a team effort, and this grant is important for this mission. The funding will also work to help expand economic opportunities to help those that need it the most.”
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said the block grant is welcome news because the focus his last two years in public office is on improving the most impoverished areas of the city.
“We’re going to use it the best we can,” he said. “We’re going to do a lot more in the inner city.”
Harvey said city commissioners will set priorities to determine the best way to spend the money.
“Anytime you receive money to help people, it makes things better, especially for people who think they are left behind,” he said.
Harvey said Travis Stegall, Brunswick Community & Economic Development director, will help the city develop a list of projects.
“We are excited about the increase in the Community Development Block Grants program funding for Brunswick in 2020,” Stegall said. “We strive to provide safe and quality housing and these funds help us achieve those goals.”