The city of Brunswick is getting a check for $255,000 this week, and the clock is ticking to spend it.
The sense of urgency comes from the time limit given to the city to spend its first portion of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. Coastal Georgia will receive a total of $11 million in aid from the program.
The city can use the money to repay itself for the many unexpected expenses caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and for future expenses needed to respond to the health crisis.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey said the payment from the CARES Act’s Recovery Assistance grant program is welcome help. The city will receive a total of $860,000 over three phases. The first payment, the equivalent of about 30 percent, has to be spent by Sept. 1 for the city to be eligible for the full payment on the next two phases.
Harvey said the city will use the first round of funding to reimburse itself for COVID-19 related masks, gloves, cleaning and sanitation supplies and other safety equipment that were not part of the city’s budget a year ago.
Harvey said the city’s funding is on a formula based on population. The money will be deposited directly into the city’s bank account, he said.
Some of the first round of funding will also pay for masks, gloves, sanitation supplies and other safety equipment needed to keep first responders safe, Harvey said.
He has no doubts the city will be able to spend the money on COVID-19 expenses before the deadline.
“I don’t think it will be hard to find ways to spend it,” he said. “I’m sure we can spend it all.”