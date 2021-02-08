There is nothing stopping the installation of a splash pad in Orange Park — except time.
The city of Brunswick has been awarded a $185,150 Georgia Department of Natural Resources outdoor recreation grant for improvements at Orange Park, including the cost to install the splash pad already purchased by the city.
The grant will also pay for improvements to the basketball court, construction of a restroom and picnic shelters, and new playground equipment.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the city has the matching funds necessary to qualify for the grant, but it’s going to be more time consuming to complete the work than some would like. He said it’s unlikely the splash pad will be installed before the end of the summer.
“We’re just happy we got the grant,” he said.
The holdup will be the construction of the building that will house bathrooms and the pumps for the splash pad, as well as running water lines to the site, Harvey said.
“We’ve got to do a lot of things,” he said. “We’ll do the groundwork so it is site ready.”
The splash pad was originally planned for Mary Ross Waterfront Park, but city officials decided to change locations because of the cost and the room it would encompass. Organizers of large events at the waterfront park expressed concerns about a splash pad and support structures taking up so much room that it would negatively impact crowds.
While the city’s urban redevelopment authority played an active role with planning for the splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, Harvey said their role has ended.
“I believe it’s beyond the URA,” he said.
City engineer Garrow Alberson or a city employee assigned to special projects will ensure the project stays on track and the pad is ready for use in 2022.