A fire broke out behind First United Methodist Church in Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an evacuation of the church and nearby Glynn Academy buildings.
The Brunswick Fire Department received numerous calls around 2:36 p.m. that a church breezeway was on fire.
The breezeway that caught on fire is between an electrical building, which also serves as storage space, and the back wall of the main church building, said Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley.
“Our department got on the scene and there was a large fire,” he said.
City firefighters had the blaze out within minutes, Mobley said.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, but an investigation is underway, he said.
No injuries were reported.
City police closed parts of Norwich and Monck streets around the church and school as first responders put out the fire and investigated the scene.
Glynn Academy students were dismissed at 3:30 p.m.
In the area where the fire began, trash had been piled up and burned in the blaze, leaving brown muddy debris behind once the fire was extinguished.
Homeless individuals sometimes sleep in the area that burned. Their belongings may have been damaged in the fire, Mobley said.
Visible damage included melted blinds on a couple of back windows, broken glass and blackened walls and window seals.