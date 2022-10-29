City finance committee to meet today
City finance committee to meet today
The city of Brunswick’s finance committee will meet Monday afternoon to consider four proposals.
One is a resolution establishing a new Georgia Fund 1 account in which the city can deposit federal funds received via the American Rescue Plan Act. Georgia Fund 1 is a local government investment pool administered by the state Office of the Treasurer that offers very favorable interest rates.
The finance committee makes recommendations to the Brunswick City Commission but does not make final decisions.
Members of the finance committee will also consider making recommendations on a $6 million federal grant for improvements at St. Mark’s Towers, engaging an electricity auditing company to try to save money on the city’s power bills and financial reports for the month of September.
The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom. For more information, contact the city finance department at 912-267-5500.
