City finance committee to meet today

The city of Brunswick’s finance committee will meet Monday afternoon to consider four proposals.

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.

New map clarifies roads for golf carts

Glynn County has released a color-coded map of roads on St. Simons Island that will enable owners of low-speed and personal transportation vehicles to determine whether it’s legal to drive on them.