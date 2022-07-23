Brunswick’s finance committee will consider two tax abatement requests on Monday for two new businesses in the downtown area.
First on the agenda is a wedding venue being developed by Port City Partners. The board of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority unanimously recommended approval of the application at a meeting earlier in the month.
“We’re fixing up a large-scale meeting space for weddings and having a larger outdoor event space,” Nikki Browning, chief of staff at Port City Partners, told the board at a July 14 meeting.
Called Queen & Grant in the company’s application, the venue will span 1311 and 1315 Grant St. and include both indoor and outdoor event space. Five new jobs will be created to operate the venture, the application states.
Browning said the maximum occupancy would be 500 people.
Port City Partners is also working on a non-disruptive way to park that many people, Browning said, including shuttling people from off-site.
The tentative opening date is Oct. 15, according to the application.
The abatement would come in the form of zero property taxes for the first five years, with a shrinking reduction from 80% to 20% over the next five. After 10 years, the business would pay full property taxes.
Browning said renovations are estimated at upwards of $700,000.
Based on the estimated value of the property after renovations, the DDA estimates the business will save $49,491.94 in property taxes over the 10 years, DDA Executive Director Mathew Hill said at the July 14 meeting.
The finance committee does not make final decisions but makes recommendations to the City Commission.
The second request is from Seed Corn Enterprises for $17,184.70 in property tax abatement; a waiver of all building and design permits, business license and planning and zoning fees; and reimbursement of $15,000 for architecture and engineering design fees and $8,635 for utility work in relation to a new commercial building at 1305 Gloucester St.
The building holds two units and the application states one will be home to the restaurant Jay’s Fish & Chicken. It does not mention the occupant of the second unit.
The building is nearly complete and over $550,000 has already been invested in the project, according to the application.
The property has a great deal of historic value in that it was once “a commercial hub in the African American community for decades,” according to the application. It hosted two businesses mentioned in “The Negro Motorist Green Book” — a segregation-era listing of businesses in the U.S. that would serve Black patrons. Scanned pages of the 1948 edition of the Green Book attached to the application list Kozy, a restaurant, and Green Cab, a taxi company, at 1305 Gloucester St. in Brunswick.
“With this project, Seed Corn Enterprise endeavors to restore honor to this historic place of prominence and in the future will apply for a Georgia Historical Society marker recognizing this site ... as a stop mentioned in the Green Book dating back to the 1930s,” the application reads.
The finance committee also is scheduled to discuss renewing the city’s flood insurance and June financial statements.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be held virtually via Zoom. To request access, contact the city at 912-267-5500.