Renderings provided in Port City Partners' application depict how a new event venue called Queen & Grant may look. The venue will span 1311 and 1315 Grant St., according to the application, and accommodate 500 people.

Brunswick’s finance committee will consider two tax abatement requests on Monday for two new businesses in the downtown area.

First on the agenda is a wedding venue being developed by Port City Partners. The board of the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority unanimously recommended approval of the application at a meeting earlier in the month.

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn's early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina's closed entrance gate.

