The city finance committee will consider a proposal to rework a Downtown Development Authority grant program when it meets Monday.
The city received $9.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, of which $1.2 million was given to the DDA to use for small business assistance grants and loans, according to a memo from authority officials to the city commission.
Some have been successful, but $750,000 set aside for a revolving loan program has remained largely unused, according to the memo.
The DDA now proposes to use the money instead for a new grant called the Commercial Property Enhancement Grant.
“The purpose of this grant is to provide assistance for life safety, ADA compliance, sanitary requirements and general building improvements, with the Norwich corridor applicants receiving priority review,” the memo states. “... Eligible expenses listed in the grant tend to be ones that businesses struggle most with when opening a new business. Sanitary – grease trap – installation costs alone can be a key determinant in a project not going forward.”
Businesses must be in the DDA’s area of coverage, which includes the downtown commercial district on Newcastle Street, the Gloucester Street and Norwich Street corridors and part of the Albany Street area directly north of Gloucester.
City commissioners will have to approve the proposal before the grants can be made available.
Also on the agenda is a $34,530 project to fix trip hazards on sidewalks.
A memo from Public Works Director Garrow Alberson to the city commission states about 215 “severe” trip hazards were found on sidewalks on Altama Avenue from R Street to the Ga. 25 Spur, on Parkwood Drive from Altama Avenue to U.S. 17, on U.S. 341 from G Street to 7th Street and on Reynolds Stree from I Street to 1st Street.
“These hazards can be due to settlement, upheaval by tree roots, damage by vehicles or other causes,” the memo states. “Typically, these situations result in relatively minor damage to the sidewalk which does not require complete removal and replacement of the sidewalk section.
Many times, the trip hazards can be removed by grinding or shaving the raised sidewalk panel so that two adjacent panels are level across the joint. There are a few hazards so severe that removal and replacement is the only option.”
Other items on the agenda include:
• Acquisition of a flood-prone property.
• Finance reports from July.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. For more information, call the finance department at 912-267-5500.