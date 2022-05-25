City finance committee recommends three business development grants
The city’s finance committee voted to award three $10,000 business development grants Monday.
According to city documents, “The Brunswick Business Relief Grant provides funding to business owners within the city who have proven to show economic hardship due to the impact of COVID-19.”
The city received applications from Messy Buns Catering and Concessions, Cravers Wings and Grill, and Diamond Sewing and Alterations, all of whom claimed to have suffered some form of hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messy Buns owner Monica Whitehead plans to use the funds to upgrade a hotdog food truck, expand her catering operation and hire additional staff. Cravers owner Paul Ransom wants to hire staff and expand the business. Adell Campbell, owner of Diamond Sewing, indicated she would use the money to expand her business to include educational classes for all ages.
— The Brunswick News