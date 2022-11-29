The Brunswick Finance Committee recommended Monday turning over around $29,000 in proceeds from a tax sale to the Glynn County Tax Commissioner to cover overdue taxes.
The recommendation will go to the Brunswick City Commission at a future meeting for final approval.
“This property, 2400 Reynolds St., has been tax delinquent for some time,” said City Attorney Brian Corry. “… As you can see, the county’s claim for the tax delinquency goes back to 2013.”
Last year, the city sold off the property for $33,000 to cover taxes due in 2018 and 2019.
However, the tax commissioner’s office filed a claim on $29,196.22, said Corry.
The finance committee unanimously recommended giving the money to the tax commissioner’s office. The finance committee is made up of Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson, Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris and Finance Director Kathy Mills. Johnson was absent, but both Mills and Harris voted to recommend honoring the tax commissioner’s request.
The tax commissioner’s office will disburse it back to the city, county and Glynn County School Board based on the local tax split in those years. All told, the city can expect to get around $7,000 of it back, Corry said.
The $29,000 will likely only be enough to cover the taxes due from 2013 to 2016, as the total amount owed to the tax commissioner’s office was around $34,000, according to city documents.
Until 2017, the Glynn County Tax Commissioner would have handled tax collection for the city and county. In 2018, however, the city stopped contracting with the tax commissioner’s office and began billing and collecting taxes on its own. That made this scenario unique for the city, Corry said, as most properties don’t have overdue taxes going that far back.
The committee also reviewed financial statements from the month of October. Mills said the city was preparing to release an update on SPLOST 2016 project completion.