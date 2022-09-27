Relief for Brunswick’s flood-prone west side could be arriving in the near future.
The city’s finance committee gave its approval Monday to two projects worth more than $300,000 that would greatly improve drainage along the East River side of the downtown area. Final authority on decisions of the finance committee — made up of rest with the Brunswick City Commission.
The finance committee also gave the OK to accept a Coastal Incentive Grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, which would help pay for one of the projects.
That project would place tide control structures at 11 stormwater outfalls on the western side of Brunswick, city public works director Garrow Alberson said. This project also would improve drainage at three locations subject to flooding: the area of Howe and Union streets; the Monck Street corridor; and the area of Oglethorpe and Prince streets in Hopkins Homes, Alberson said.
The committee gave its OK to hiring Brunswick-based Georgia Water & Environmental Services to perform the work, which would cost $167,000, Garrow said. The Coastal Incentive Grant would cover $80,000 of the project’s cost, with the city paying the balance, Alberson said.
Incoming tidal water, especially during heavy rainfall, overwhelms the drainage system and inhibits its ability to drain area streets, Alberson said. Tidal control structures would address that, he said
If approved by the city commission, the project could get under way next month and run through September 2023, Alberson said.
“I think that’s a pretty good deal,” City Finance Director Kathy Mills said.
The finance committee also gave its approval to spend $178,000 to bolster the sagging drainage line that runs beneath the western end of Gloucester Street to Mary Ross Waterfront Park. The project calls for encasing the 48-inch drainage pipe with a polyester and resin casing.
The committee approved Alberson’s recommendation to hire Insituform Technologies LLC to perform the job.
Water leaking into the area around the pipe has caused sinkholes around and subsequent joint failures, Alberson said.
The casing option is about $50,000 less than completely replacing the pipe, Alberson said. However, replacing the pipe is a more intrusive undertaking.
“The liner is probably a better product,” Alberson said.
The project also will address smaller side street drainage pipes that connect to the larger Gloucester Street project, he said.
The drainage improvements are needed in advance of planned improvements to the waterfront park, he said.