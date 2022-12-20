The Brunswick Finance Commission discussed using American Rescue Plan Act dollars for rental assistance in order to keep people from losing their homes or being evicted.
“This particular item is something that came up because of (Coastal Georgia Area) Community Action (Authority) is dealing with a lot of citizens on the cusp of eviction,” City Manager Regina McDuffie told the committee at a Monday meeting.
“After our homelessness summit, we talked about prevention being an aspect of addressing the problem.”
She was very concerned after examining the city’s property tax sales. Many on the auction block were behind by only a few thousand dollars. McDuffie recommended tapping $250,000 of the city’s ARPA funding to kickstart the program.
The city finance committee makes recommendations to the Brunswick City Commission. It does not make final decisions on financial matters.
Under the proposal, the city would contract with the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to select people to provide assistance. The CGACAA already vets people for rental assistance from the state Department of Community Affairs, McDuffie added, so the city’s ARPA funding would effectively supplement the program.
The action authority’s vetting process is thorough and secure, McDuffie said, and involves much more than simply handing people money and trusting them to use it for rent.
She saw the move as a “first initial action” and a positive step toward alleviating homelessness.
The city of St. Marys has a similar initiative in the works, McDuffie said.
Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris, a member of the committee, said she liked the idea and wanted to review a contract with the action authority before taking it to the City Commission for implementation.
In other business, the city heard a presentation from city IT Administrator William Bilancio regarding a 311 number for citizens to call to lodge complaints, make requests and give feedback.
A company called CiviPlus provided quotes for two levels of service. Bilancio said the basic “request” service includes a phone number and app that citizens can use to engage with the service. According to city documents, the “list price” is $27,761.
CiviPlus would offer a half-off deal of $9,750 for the first year if the city engages the service before the end of the year. Otherwise, it would offer a year-one discount price of $19,500. After the first year, the service would cost $20,475.
The “pro” version includes an email address for citizens to use and a phone number to send text messages. The first year would cost $12,250 if the city signed on before the end of the year or $25,500 otherwise. The second year would cost $25,725.
Bilancio recommended going with the basic version. He did not see email or text being as frequently used.
The service involves CiviPlus taking “constituent requests,” and routing them to the correct departments in the city. For instance, if a citizen calls in a pothole the company would route it toward the city’s Public Works Department.
“’Turning potholes into praise,’ that’s their phrase. I actually like it,” Bilancio said.
Bilancio said citizens would most likely use the service for infrastructure and animal control issues.
The finance committee tabled the discussion because it wanted more information on the billing cycle and potential city liability. Harris also wanted the city’s legal counsel to review the contract before presenting it to the city commission.
Harris said she was worried it might turn into a funnel for complaints and nothing else.
The finance committee also heard financial reports from the month of November.