The Brunswick Finance Committee approved long overdue drainage improvements at the Macon-Talmadge intersection at Monday’s meeting.
City engineer Garrow Alberson told committee members there is a sense of urgency in starting the work before the Georgia Department of Transportation begins repaving a stretch of U.S. 17 this summer.
Alberson said two large 36-inch storm drains need to be installed under the highway before the $3.7 million repaving project begins.
“It’s an expensive project,” Alberson said. “Everything is going through the roof. There’s not a lot of leeway with that design.”
Commissioner Felicia Harris said flooding in the area has been a persistent problem she has heard complaints about since serving on the city commission.
Committee members voted to ask for an updated application for a grant by Golden Isles Family Healthcare, LLC. The business relocated to a new building because it outgrew its location inside Golden Isles Pharmacy.
More than $44,000 was spent on renovations to the building, with more work planned.
The business has not spent enough to be eligible for the maximum grant of $25,000.
City Manager Regina McDuffie suggested an addendum to the application.
Kiakala Ntemo, the city’s economic development manager, said some additional expenses were sent to his office after the application was submitted.
Mayor Cosby Johnson said he would prefer to see the entire package rather than an addendum. Harris said she also preferred a new application.
“I don’t want to see a cut and paste,” she said. “I want to see the total package.”
Committee members agreed to wait until the meeting in February to consider the request.
A similar grant request by SSI Cars & Classics, a used car dealership on U.S. 17 next to Striplings Country Store, was approved for the maximum amount of $25,000. The business owner said more than $51,000 has been spent in renovations.
The committee approved an agreement for additional funding for the Glynn Avenue Link Trail, a boardwalk planned from Overlook Park to the F.J. Torras Causeway. The city received a $420,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation, with a required 20% match by the city, several years ago.
The latest grant of $548,000, with a required 20% match by the city, will pay for the design phase of the project. Alberson said it will be a two-year process before construction begins.
A Coastal Incentive Grant application requiring a one-on-one match for funding will help evaluate the 10 sites where runoff and storm drainage issues will receive needed work.
The resolution recommended by the committee is to approve the grant application and commit to local funding. A site assessment will address which ones to approve, Harris said.
The committee deferred a vote on the St. Mark’s Towers construction agreement until an environmental review is complete.