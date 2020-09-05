It’s been a challenging year for the city of Brunswick to keep up with lawn maintenance in cemeteries, ditches and along roadways.
The city normally contracts with the state Department of Corrections for three inmate crews to help maintenance projects, said city engineer Garrow Alberson.
One of the inmate crews was assigned to maintain city cemeteries, with another responsible for ditches and a third crew staffed with skilled laborers capable of carpentry, concrete or electrical work.
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck earlier this year, prison inmates were no longer allowed to participate in the work programs because of health concerns, leaving the city public works department undermanned to keep up with all the mowing and other maintenance work.
The city commission hired a contractor in July to take over the work inmates had provided. Alberson said the new crews are catching up on the mowing, and he hasn’t received any recent complaints about the condition of cemeteries or ditches, though there is still work to be done at least one cemetery.
“I don’t doubt it needs mowing,” he said. “As to how far behind they are, it’s hard to say.”
City public works employees normally assigned to other duties spent much of their time with the work normally done by the inmate work crews until the new contractor was hired, Alberson said.
While the new contractor is doing a good job getting caught up on needed lawn maintenance, Alberson said the inmate work crews were a valuable, cost-efficient asset to the city.
“We would love to see them back,” he said. “I don’t think it will be anytime soon.”