Brunswick’s budget for the next fiscal year will likely require a dip into the fund balance to pay for the basic necessities to keep the city running.
City Manager Regina McDuffie gave a preview of the ongoing budget process at Monday’s finance committee meeting.
“We’re reviewing requests from each department to decide where cuts are made,” she said. “We’re going to look at things we can’t afford this year. There are not a lot of new initiatives this year.”
McDuffie estimated the budget will be between $16.8 million and $17.3 million. The budget requests for the departments are “significantly out of balance versus expenditure requests,” she said.
Despite the frugal budget, McDuffie said employees will see a 2 percent pay raise.
City officials — including the mayor, mayor pro tem, finance director, city manager, assistant city manager and city attorney — have started meeting in preparation for next year’s Local Option Sales Tax negotiations with the county. They are currently gathering data, and they are also discussing city recreation programs, which are run by the county under the current agreement.
The finance committee was also asked to approve a list of surplus city equipment that will be sold on a website that specializes in the sale of municipal equipment. Items include a dump truck, Navy field kitchen, a chair lift from City Hall, a trailer with a generator that needs repairs and two John Deere tractors.
McDuffie said 23 police vehicles will also be on a surplus list.
“Hopefully we can get a good return on our investment,” Commissioner Vincent Williams said.
The city’s insurance rates will be 6 percent higher this year following a trend experienced by municipalities nationwide. Increased property values and construction costs are contributing factors.
City officials will also have to determine if it’s worth an extra $2,000 a year to increase the cyber liability protection from the current rate of $1 million to a higher level of $3 million.
Committee members also discussed the upcoming negotiations for trash pickup in the city. Williams and Commissioner Felicia Harris both expressed displeasure in the current level of service provided by Republic Waste Management Services.
Williams said the company is “not living up to the deal.”
McDuffie said yard waste is a problem in the city because it can’t be bagged and if any trash is thrown on a pile of leaves and other yard debris, it is considered contaminated and it won’t be picked up. Harris said some of the problem is on property owners, and they should be held accountable.
Landscape contractors may also be prohibited from blowing leaves into city streets.
“They’re getting paid to dispose of this stuff,” Harris said. “The shift goes to the city.”
In other business:
• The boundary for businesses in Norwich Commons Fund district could be expanded from F Street to L Street as a way to include more participation in the revolving loan program. Harris said she wanted to ensure the focus of the fund is to help small businesses.
“I want to see the small businesses have an equitable playing field,” she said.
• The site of the Golden Isles Inn on U.S. 17 may be demolished, cleaned up and transformed into a 52-unit affordable housing development for families. The developer, Bill Gross, was asking for a letter of support from commissioners.
“We want this to be a win-win to everybody,” Gross said.