City and county officials are preparing to take the final step to end a two-decade long attempt to build the Oglethorpe Conference Center.
Brunswick city officials are expected to sign an amendment to the memorandum of understanding with Glynn County at the Aug. 4 meeting that will enable them to receive more than $1.2 million of unspent SPLOST money collected for the project.
Glynn County commissioners are also expected to sign the same agreement at an upcoming meeting that will enable the county to receive the more than $1.3 million of remaining unspent SPLOST funds designated for the conference center.
Both the city and county plan to put the money in their general funds for the purpose of reducing ad valorem taxes.
Plans to build a conference center in downtown Brunswick were close to happening when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year, derailing a near agreement with a developer willing to build a hotel and a conference center at the site.
After city officials decided to abandon the project, voters approved a referendum earlier this year that enabled the city and county to use the money for tax relief rather than spending it as originally designated.
As part of the proposed agreement, the county, which owns the property, has agreed to sell it to the city at the fair market value of the former Winchester Building site (also known as the Oglethorpe block) within the next two years.
At any time after the expiration of the two-year stay period, the county may “demand” appraisals and payment by the city for the property.
Wednesday’s city commission meeting will also update citizens on the city’s plans to establish a small, urban public transportation system in Brunswick.
Prior to the pandemic, the city was awarded a grant of more than $1.7 million to create a bus service. Six routes were planned in the city and outside city limits, with the county sharing some of the cost.
The plan was to start out with small- to medium-sized buses rather than spend the money for larger vehicles that may be unnecessary.
The goal is to create a self-sustaining system, but the city will have to likely subsidize some of the costs to make the rides affordable to consumers.
In other business, commissioners will also consider renewal of the city’s annual flood insurance, approve a contract with the Coastal Regional Commission Area of Aging for services provided at the Roosevelt Harris Senior Center and consider a proposal to help the Jekyll Island Fire Department increase response time during emergency calls.
Currently, when the 911 center receives emergency calls from Jekyll Island they call the Georgia State Patrol dispatch on Jekyll Island and the state patrol dispatch notifies the Jekyll Island Fire Department.
The current process slows response time, creating a life safety issue, according to the proposal.
An agreement will allow emergency officials to use Brunswick Fire Department dispatchers and radio channels to improve the Jekyll Island Fire Department’s response to emergency calls.
The agreement will be at no cost to the city.