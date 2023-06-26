The city of Brunswick plans to dust off a two-year-old study of the Bay Street corridor, starting with a roundabout at the intersection of Bay and Newcastle streets.
“If we can get some (Georgia Department of Transportation) funding on that, we can hopefully get it pushed through pretty soon,” said Regina McDuffie, Brunswick city manager.
City Public Works Director Garrow Alberson said Friday that he had already contacted the GDOT to get the ball rolling on grant funding for the project.
“We’re in the early, early stages of it,” said Alberson.
The Bay Street Corridor Study was conducted by a consultant and funded by state and federal transportation departments and the city of Brunswick, Alberson said. After looking at road and traffic conditions, the consultant came up with a few recommendations. Among them were roundabouts at Bay and Newcastle, Fourth Avenue and U.S. 17, consolidation of commercial entrances on U.S. 341 and pedestrian crossing improvements at the intersections of Fourth Street and Newcastle Street, and Bay Street and Gloucester Street.
The city already completed the recommended upgrades at Bay and Gloucester — a pedestrian-operated flashing signal. The report recommends a similar crossing at Fourth and Newcastle, at the entrance to Selden Park.
“The problem with the layout of that is it doesn’t allow left turns to come out of Fourth Street south toward downtown. … We’ve got to go back with the GDOT and figure out a better layout,” Alberson said.
That crossing, along with the roundabout at Newcastle and Bay, are the city’s priorities, Alberson said.
Aside from beautification, the study notes that a roundabout would slow down traffic as well. Transitioning from a major highway like U.S. 341 into the high-density Newcastle Street commercial district creates some safety concerns, as vehicles sometimes don’t slow down enough when entering the commercial corridor, Alberson said.
Truck traffic is another consideration the study addresses. Bay Street is a semi-truck thoroughfare due to the intersection’s proximity to the Mayor’s Point port terminal and downtown businesses.
It’s likely the city will get some kind of assistance from GDOT, Alberson said, as the initial study was conducted in cooperation with GDOT.