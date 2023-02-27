The city has an estimated cost to operate its revived recreation department — just over $380,000.
The city has an estimated cost to operate its revived recreation department — just over $380,000.
That’s how much it is expected to cost to run the department for a full fiscal year.
There are roughly four months left in the city’s current fiscal year. The city’s fiscal year is from July 1 to June 30.
A memo from City Manager Regina McDuffie to the city’s finance committee asks for $74,000 to get the department off the ground and running until the next fiscal year begins in July.
“As a result of the Local Option Sales Tax negotiation (with Glynn County) and approved LOST distribution, the city elected to resume administration of recreational and athletic programming within the city limits,” the memo reads. “The city will encompass the operation of recreation facilities at Howard Coffin Park, the Roosevelt Lawrence Rec Center and other active parks within the city.”
A proposed budget includes funding for seven positions — recreation director, recreation program coordinator, recreation specialist, administrative assistant, maintenance technician, athletic coordinator and athletic/aquatic assistant.
Including salary and benefits, the city proposes to compensate the director roughly $84,427; program coordinator, $57,845; specialist, $48,149; administrative assistant, $45,642; maintenance tech, $46,537; athletic coordinator, $53,266; and athletic/aquatic assistant, $45,642.
Also on the finance committee’s agenda is $841,383 in upgrades to Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Improvements include a new gateway entrance, permeable parking lot pavement to help with stormwater runoff, expansion of the brick plaza, new landscaping and seating area for events and a handrail at the south end fishing area.
The committee meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday and will be held virtually via Zoom. For more information, call the finance department at 912-267-5500.
In other business, the committee will consider:
• Buying a backhoe for $107,537.
• Spending $585,950 to upgrade the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street to U.S. 17. Improvements include a second turn lane on eastbound Gloucester turning north on U.S. 17 to keep backed-up traffic from blocking Lanier Boulevard and pedestrian crossing upgrades at Lanier.
• Allocating $76,530 of American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Roosevelt Youth Community Center for up-to-code gym, room and hallway floors.
