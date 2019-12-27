The year ends with strong optimism about the future of downtown Brunswick.
Several significant buildings were purchased this year, with plans to create lofts and apartments on the upper floors, with hopes the additional residents downtown spur new businesses.
The year began with the belief that the proposed Oglethorpe Convention Center was dead after the Brunswick City Commission voted 4-1 not to incur additional $5 million in debt to build the project.
They were wrong.
At the first meeting in January, city officials said the project isn’t dead and they scheduled a workshop to discuss different options.
After months of meetings and workshops, a majority of city commissioners voted for a scaled down convention center that would still require the city to incur debt to pay for the project.
The long-awaited L Street drainage and repaving project ran into a delay thanks to Atlanta Gas Light shorty after crews removed most of the pavement along the first phase of he project.
The utility decided to totally replace gas lines after they initially planned to simply reroute a section of lines to the road improvement project.
The decision by Atlanta Gas Light delayed the ongoing project four months.
A non-profit group’s plans to open a home for the homeless to transition into permanent housing in Old Town drew strong opposition in August. The home was planned to open at Harpers Joy, an apartment complex for the mentally disabled owned by Gateway, which announced plans to close the facility.
Many of those who opposed the homeless home fought to keep Harpers Joy open when the state tried to close it in 2012.
After Hand in Hand of Glynn announced plans to abandon the project, a developer announced plans to convert Harpers Joy into a 24-apartment complex.
The plans were supported by the community group that opposed the homeless home.
Commissioners Julie Martin and Johnny Cason were both reelected to their third terms in office. Cason was in a four candidate race and won his runoff election in December over John Davis Perry II by 12 votes.