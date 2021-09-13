Brunswick commissioners tabled a proposal at their Sept. 1 meeting that would have required all city employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or face possible repercussions.
Rather than require vaccines, city officials will consider at Wednesday’s meeting a different way to motivate unvaccinated employees to get the shot and to reward those already vaccinated with a $500 bonus.
“The number of COVID cases has risen in the past six weeks and has heavily impacted our workforce,” according to the proposal by City Manager Regina McDuffie.
According to recent data, 46 percent of the city’s workforce is vaccinated. The goal is to have at least a 75 percent vaccination rate.
In other business, commissioners will:
• Be asked to consider improvements to the audio and video systems at Old City Hall, where most of the in-person public meetings are held. The proposal is in response to the number of online meetings conducted the past 18 months, which has shown the need to make improvements in the internet connections and sound systems.
• Consider accepting a Coastal Incentive Grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for the design and permitting of tide control devices along the east side of Brunswick.
The plan is to install tide control devices designed to help prevent high tide flooding and improve stormwater runoff conditions.
Commissioners will also consider an agreement for the design and permitting of tide control structures at several outfalls on the east side of Brunswick. Those outfalls are at Wildwood Drive, Riverside, Towers Plaza and Lanier Plaza.
• Discuss revisions to the Mary Ross Waterfront Park dock ordinance. Among the recommendations is the creation of the position of dock master to manage operations at the city dock, including the collection of dock rental fees and other duties assigned by the city manager.
The ordinance also lists the requirements and registering format for berth or dock space. It prohibits repairs and maintenance work at the dock, establishes fees and sets limits on the time a vessel can stay at the dock.
• Consider a resolution recognizing Brunswick’s participation in the upcoming Georgia Cities Week celebration Oct. 3-9. City officials have events planned throughout the week to help celebrate Brunswick’s history.
Wednesday’s virtual Brunswick City Commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Go to Facebook.com/citybwkga or cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/91587047070 to watch the meeting live.