One of the valid criticisms about Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes is the time it takes to complete some of the projects.
Some, like the Oglethorpe Convention Center, were never completed nearly two decades after voters approved the one-cent tax in 2001 to fund the project.
Now, the city of Brunswick has hired Tim Nelson as the SPLOST/capital projects manager. He is a former contractor from the Atlanta area whose job is to ensure the listed projects waiting for completion are done in a timely manner.
“There was a lot of stuff that didn’t reach priority status,” he said. “There was nobody spearheading any of the projects. There was no accountability”
Most recently, Perry Park has seen the results of Nelson’s efforts. He coordinates with the city’s public works director Garrow Alberson to schedule staff to work on the SPLOST projects awaiting completion.
The park now has newly paved basketball courts with surrounding fences as a safety precaution. The courts were used often by neighborhood youth even though the surface was uneven, with grass growing between the cracks.
The makeover includes a new surface with brightly colored no-skid paint to make it safer.
Nelson said he tries to talk with residents living near the projects awaiting completion. What he learned was the fencing around the basketball courts at Perry Park was needed because of youths chasing loose balls into the street with oncoming traffic. Fencing is now planned around all the city parks basketball courts as a safety precaution, he said.
“This one is used like crazy,” he said.
Pavilions, picnic tables and grills will be added to seven other city parks in coming weeks. And he said the improvements will be noticeable.
The city's dog park is also set to get a big makeover, including benches and a large shade structure.
He is also working on the drainage and paving improvements at Magnolia Park, with plans to address the same issues at College Park.
As for whether there is enough work to keep him busy, Nelson said there is no doubt. And, he is also preparing to get a jump start on projects that will be on the next SPLOST referendum to go before voters in 2022, assuming it's approved by voters. A referendum for a new SPLOST was rejected by voters in March.
“It hurts we were not able to get the SPLOST passed,” he said. “We’re going to do a better job sharing our goals and why we need this money. We want to be ready for the next SPLOST."