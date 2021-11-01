City residents in Brunswick who are registered to vote will elect a new mayor and North Ward commissioner Tuesday.
Municipal polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates for mayor are Ann M. Senior, Cosby Johnson, Helen Rachel Ladson, Ivan D. Figueroa, John D. Perry II, Robbie Tucker, Travis Slim Riddle and Vincent T. Williams.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey is unable to run again because of the city’s two-term limit.
Candidates for the North Ward City Commission post currently held by Vincent Williams are Earnest Peewee Culbreath, Gary B. Cook Sr., Kendra Leola Rolle and Neil R. Foster.
South Ward Commissioner Felicia Harris is unopposed in her bid for reelection.
City residents are eligible to vote for candidates for all three offices regardless of the ward in which they reside.
A winning candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the ballots cast to avoid facing the second highest vote-getter in a runoff election.
Those elected will take office in January.
Early voting in the election ended Friday. During this time, 515 votes were cast.
Voters who have cast ballots at the Boys and Girls Club in the past are reminded that Bethel Evangelical Community Church, 801 I St., is their new polling place.
For more information on where to vote call the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060.