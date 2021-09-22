Candidates running for Brunswick mayor were questioned about a number of important city issues at a forum held Tuesday night.
Seven of the eight hopefuls seeking the job in the November general election attended the event at the Brunswick library before a sizable crowd.
Travis Riddle Sr., noting there is a lot of division among Democrats and Republicans, said he was not a supporter of either party and would represent everyone in the city equally. He said he would work to help spur development and work to grow the city.
Candidates for mayor and city commission are not required to declare political affiliation.
Ann Senior said she wants to see Brunswick return to the thriving city it once was. She said the city needs more small businesses and to do a better job marketing itself. It also needs to find funding to repair roads and infrastructure.
City Commissioner Vincent Williams said he was running for mayor to keep the continuity going with the positive projects in the city. Williams said he would continue to build consensus with the county on issues. A new SPLOST is important to help the city address some of its needs for road improvements and flooding, he said.
John Perry, saying he is the person to bring visionary leadership to the city, vowed to be an advocate for citizens and to encourage investment in the city by creating a business friendly environment. He also supports a SPLOST to help address some of the city’s needs.
Cosby Johnson said his goal is to rebuild the city’s infrastructure and get out of the way of business, which will help the city thrive. He said the city needs to prepare for the upcoming 1 percent Local Option Sales Tax negotiation next year. He also called for stricter code enforcement and a way to help people save their property.
Ivan Figueroa said the city must be careful where it is putting its resources. He said there are 500 abandoned houses in the city, some of which need to be torn down. He said the city needs to deal with its flooding problems and roads.
Robbie Tucker said more attention should be paid to the city’s parks and that SPLOST funds are important to help the city deal with its infrastructure issues. He said public safety is the most important issue facing the city and funding, hiring and training new offices is a priority.
Mayoral candidate Helen Larson did not attend the forum, which was hosted by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Golden Isles Realtors.
