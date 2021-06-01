The city of Brunswick has been awarded national Main Street Accreditation for 2021.
The accreditation is based on a city’s commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street approach.
Main Street Brunswick/Brunswick Downtown Development Authority is evaluated annually by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, Office of Downtown Development, which works with Main Street America to identify local programs that meet 10 national performance standards.
The evaluation process identifies communities building meaningful and sustainable revitalization programs and standards, including fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress and actively preserving historic buildings.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s 889 nationally accredited Main Street programs that have worked tirelessly to advance economic vitality and quality of life in their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America. “During an incredibly challenging year, these programs demonstrated the power of the Main Street movement to drive impressive local recovery efforts, champion small businesses and foster vibrant downtown districts.
“I am inspired by their hard work and confident that these accredited communities will continue to help their downtowns flourish in the next stages of recovery.”
The DDA, city and downtown business community faced unique challenges with the pandemic derailing plans for a hotel and convention center downtown. But plans to convert the upper floors of vacant commercial buildings into lofts, apartments and condominiums continue, with the first expected to be occupied in June. The lower floors of the buildings will be home to new commercial businesses.
“The DDA, city and downtown community found new ways to work, to connect, to live,” said Mathew Hill, the city’s Downtown Development Authority director. “Historic downtown Brunswick rose to the challenge and together we grew, evolved and moved forward. We are honored to receive the Main Street Accreditation as we embark on our 40th year.”
As the city emerges from the pandemic, Hill expressed optimism the momentum will continue.
“While year 39 was full of challenges, we were able to still generate over $13 million in public and private investment in our downtown community,” he said. “We look forward to our 40th year with the motto, ‘Gettin’ it done since ’81.’”