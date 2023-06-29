Brunswick residents — most representatives of neighborhood planning assemblies — left a forum with city officials and the leadership of The Well dissatisfied Wednesday afternoon.
Staff leaders and board members of The Well, a day shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, attended the meeting to detail its plans for reopening.
Those plans include, among other things, re-registering all guests at The Well; checking all individuals against a Department of Housing and Urban Development database to make sure they’re actually homeless; checking government-issued IDs and making those without apply for one; notifying probation officers and asking some to leave depending on the nature of their convictions; enforcing a no-trespassing rule to keep people from sleeping under the building’s awning and reporting people who do; putting up a fence around the porch to keep people out at night.
Tab Miller, director of volunteer ministries at Faithworks, said there’s no timeline for the shelter’s reopening.
The Well provides “humanitarian assistance” to the homeless, however, he said, and will need to open soon to resume that mission.
FaithWorks is an ecumenical ministry established by the United Methodist Church that operates The Well, among other charities, including the Sparrows Nest food pantry on Altama Avenue.
City commissioners imposed a 65-day closure on The Well in April, which expired on Wednesday.
The closure came amid downtown citizens and business owners pressuring the commission with their concerns and a string of five violent incidents. All five allegedly involved homeless persons and at least one suspect had recently used The Well’s services.
Violence was not the only issue. City Manager Regina McDuffie painted a picture of what the city’s commercial core and surrounding historic residential district looked like prior to The Well’s closing.
It involved upwards of 40 people sleeping on the sidewalk near The Well, several more sleeping in parks and squares, and approaching downtown patrons to panhandle after dark.
Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill polled business owners in the area and said they had seen a noticeable difference in customer traffic and attitudes. They weren’t as afraid of walking through the streets at night or of eating outside.
Foot traffic between businesses in the Newcastle Street corridor had picked up somewhat in the last 65 days.
Business owners do not feel anything about how The Well interacts with the city has changed, he said. Despite being asked, FaithWorks has refused to engage in a new ordinance governing homeless shelters and service providers.
A new city ordinance requires homeless shelters, day shelters or service providers to get a special permit and meet other criteria relating to public safety, proximity to schools, drug rehab centers and children’s shelters, and involvement with neighborhood planning assemblies, business owners and residents.
Legally, because the shelter predates the new ordinance, it doesn’t have to comply. Hill said few believe anything will change because of The Well’s refusal to do so.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones put some numbers to the feelings of residents and visitors. In the six months prior to The Well’s closure, the Brunswick Police Department answered 1,500 calls in the three blocks surrounding the shelter. In the last 65 days, it dropped to a third of that number.
Residents of the city’s south-of-Gloucester Street historic district pressed members of The Well’s staff and board of directors about the changes. Historic Brunswick Neighborhood Planning Assembly member Travis Stegall wondered why it took several violent incidents and a 65-day shutdown to get them to the table to talk.
Chris Moline, a member of the NPA, specifically asked why anyone from FaithWorks hadn’t tried to meet with the NPA since it opened in 2015.
No answer was provided.
Jay Thaw, a member of FaithWorks’ board, said the organization was now working to meet with all NPAs of neighborhoods near The Well, along with city officials and business owners, to try to be a good neighbor.
“It doesn’t feel very neighborly for you to come here and say ‘This is what we’re going to do,’” said Tyler Jones, another Historic Brunswick NPA member.
He also asked why The Well had to remain at that location.
Miller said it didn’t.
FaithWorks had filed an application with the city’s Planning, Development and Codes Department for a new facility with the capacity to offer a broad array of social services and overnight beds at the corner of Altama Avenue and T Street. Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter said Friday the application had been withdrawn.
Miller said it was withdrawn because the property was no longer under contract. FaithWorks wants to buy the land and build a new shelter to move into, he said, but the city government needs to work with the organization in the process.
When asked, a member of the board of FaithWorks acknowledged that only one board member lives in the city, a fact on which Moline pressed the board again, saying the issue of homelessness did not directly affect them where they lived. People in Brunswick have to live with it every day, however.
“You’d have to walk down Gloucester with a blindfold not to see how things affect us,” Moline said.
Miller responded by noting The Well is only open during the day and not at night.
“What happens to those adults … in the evening who have no place to go to is not a question The Well can answer,” Miller responded.
City Commissioner Julie Martin chimed in, saying the residents and business owners downtown have “paid far too high a price” revitalizing the historic district to continue suffering from the issues The Well poses.
The meeting concluded with city officials discussing the status of The Well as a nuisance, so classified by the municipal government. City code provides the local government with some options for addressing and mitigating nuisance properties.
City Attorney Brian Corry said there will have to be more consideration on how to handle The Well if it continues to be a nuisance for the city.