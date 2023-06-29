Brunswick residents — most representatives of neighborhood planning assemblies — left a forum with city officials and the leadership of The Well dissatisfied Wednesday afternoon.

Staff leaders and board members of The Well, a day shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, attended the meeting to detail its plans for reopening.

More from this section

Pinova plant to close permanently

Pinova plant to close permanently

Officials with Pinova in Brunswick announced this morning that the plant will permanently close in the wake of the massive fire that burned for hours there on April 15. 