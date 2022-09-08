The Brunswick City Commission discussed Wednesday an ordinance cracking down on “urban camping” or sleeping in public parks and spaces.
It was the first reading of the ordinance, said City Attorney Brian Correy. The city will hold a second reading and opportunity for the public to comment before voting on whether to pass it, he said.
“Earlier this year we were approached by members of the city police department and commissioners about an urban camping ordinance,” Correy said.
He said the city looked to the Georgia cities of Atlanta, Rome, Savannah and Cleveland for ideas.
The ordinance not only addresses camping on public property but also lays out procedures for dealing with property seized.
The city’s current code includes a section under “Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions” that reads: “It shall be unlawful for any person to camp anywhere in the city except at such places as may be designated by the commission for that purpose.”
It does not define the term “camping.”
The proposed anti-urban camping code is broken out into its own section titled “Urban Camping and Improper Use of Public Spaces.”
In it, camping is defined as “occupying or using a public park, public area, square or parking area…for living accommodation purposes such as sleeping activities or making preparations to sleep…or storing personal property or storing other belongings, making a fire, carrying on cooking activities or using a tent or other structure for habitation.
“These activities constitute camping if, in light of all the circumstances, it reasonably appears that in conducting one or more of these activities, the person is in fact using the area as a living accommodation, regardless of the intent of the person or the nature of any other activities in which the person may also be engaging.”
The proposed code revision requires one verbal warning before an arrest on charges of camping and prevents private landowners from allowing camping on their property unless the land is properly zoned.
The verbal warning requirement is in the hopes of not continuing the cycles of arrest-jail-release many in the homeless community undergo, Correy said. The cycle is not helpful for anyone, he said.
It also outlaws camping in private areas that would block access to buildings, driveways, streets, sidewalks, alleys or other areas with limited entrances.
Exceptions include activities approved by the city commission and medical emergencies.
The Brunswick Police Department or city Code Enforcement officers can, without notice, confiscate any equipment used in camping.
“This is not a fix for homelessness, but this is a deterrent for what is going on with the degradation of property, the acts that have been performed and some of the things that are in need of cleaning up,” said Mayor Pro Tem Felicia Harris. “While we are a caring commission, we still are responsible fiscally for the up-keeping and safeguarding of city assets and citizens’ assets.”
It’s obvious people come to the city because of the centralization of services in the city, but she made it clear she did not believe moving services like The Well, a day shelter for the homeless, would solve any issues.
Several factors play into homelessness aside from lack of income, according to local advocates and nonprofit workers. Some have a single event, like an eviction or job loss, that put them on the street, while some have deeper issues with mental health and substance abuse. Often one or more is at play simultaneously.
“It’s a problem for the whole county,” Harris said. “It’s more noticeable in the city because the services are in the city.”
Commissioner Julie Martin questioned the use of the ordinance when people arrested based on the ordinance would be released from the jail on their own recognizance simply because they can’t pay a bond.
“It’s not going to be perfect, but it could work better,” Martin said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason said the city also has a panhandling problem to deal with, but laws in higher jurisdictions prevent the city from effectively putting a stop to that.
The commission also voted to approve a new mural on the side of a building at 503 Mansfield St.
It’s part of three murals planned in the city of Living Walls.
Shiela Bride said she was commissioned by Living Walls and New Georgia Project, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to getting “historically marginalized voters” in the state registered to vote and civically engaged, according to the organization’s website.
It would commemorate Georgia Gibbs and Julius C. Hope, who founded the Brunswick NAACP, she said.
“We do not know, really, our history. In order to move forward we have to know our past,” Bride said.
She also showed an example of another mural of running legs planned for Ahmaud Arbery park.
Brunswick resident Anita Collins asked if the New Georgia Project had considered any local artists. One Brunswick artists was commissioned for the project, she was told.
In other business, city commissioners ruled on alcohol licenses for two new stores. A code enforcement officer stated she found no record of anything that would disqualify either business.
The first was Schroeder’s Market, a small grocery store opening soon in downtown Brunswick.
“We’ve got a grocer planned for 203 (Gloucester St.) and we plan to offer a selection of beer and wines,” said Nikki Schroeder, the business owner.
Schroeder said the business plans to open by mid-October and will offer a variety of services, including a butcher, baker, grab-and-go lunches, produce, specialties cheeses and meats and staples.
The commission deferred the second application from Lotto Mart 341 LLC because the applicants hadn’t met with the Midtown Neighborhood Planning Assembly. The store would be in a building at 2432 Newcastle St., which once housed a convenience store but has been closed for around six months.
Deep Patel filed for the application, but his cousin spoke for him because he was not comfortable speaking English. He said the store would sell groceries, lottery tickets and fishing supplies due to its proximity to the Brunswick Landing Marina.
He also said Patel contacted the Midtown NPA but had not met with the assembly due to a misunderstanding as to what exactly was expected.
A member of the nearby Neighborhood Planning Assembly said the entire neighborhood had not been notified, and asked for more time to do so. He personally felt the city had enough alcohol sales but didn’t want to upset the city’s economic development.
Commissioners voted to defer the application until they’d had a chance to meet with the NPA.
The commission also recognized the late Annie Polite, a long-time Brunswick resident who passed away Wednesday at 93.
“She has been active in the community for as long as I’ve been able to walk in this community,” Harris recalled.
She was a regular at commission meetings, a “fireball” who would set the commission straight anytime she felt the need to do so, she continued.
“She gave us a demonstration of what it means to care about your community,” Harris said.
The commission also:
• Voted to contribute in-kind services toward a project by nonprofit Forward Brunswick to plant 99 trees in the city to commemorate the 99 liberty ships constructed in Brunswick during World War II. Forward Brunswick board member Michelle Shields said the project meant a lot to her personally because her grandfather traveled to the city to work at the shipyards. The project also includes educational signage detailing for future generations the contributions of the men, women and children of all races who contributed to the effort, she said.
• Approved a $34,530 project to fix trip hazards on sidewalks on Altama Avenue from R Street to the Ga. 25 Spur, on Parkwood Drive from Altama Avenue to U.S. 17, on U.S. 341 from G Street to 7th Street and on Reynolds Street from I Street to 1st Street.
• Voted to purchase a flood-prone lot as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency program.
• Heard financial reports from the month of July.
Commissioners entered a closed session at the end of the meeting to discuss real estate and litigation matters, but took no action.