Sidewalk replacement, storm drainage improvements and an infusion of cash into the general fund were approved at Wednesday’s Brunswick City Commission meeting.
The work and cash into city coffers will be funded from the overage collected from SPLOST VI, said city manager Regina McDuffie.
The 1-cent tax was projected to generate $13.8 million for the city. It ended up raising an additional $1.8 million. With interest, the city has $2.1 million in undesignated SPLOST funds to use for a variety of purposes.
The city will be reimbursed $328,000 it paid for a fire truck that cost more than budgeted with SPLOST revenue. There is also $428,000 of undesignated SPLOST money remaining to be spent, McDuffie said.
During the meeting, commissioners voted to expand the boundaries of the Norwich Street corridor eligible for revolving loans from the city to L Street. The original boundary was from 5th Street to F Street.
“The boundaries are too short for the purpose intended. There were more businesses that needed service,” said Travis Stegall, the city’s economic and community development director.
A costly title search will not be required in most instances, he said. Property liens and title searches will only be used when necessary to recoup unpaid loans. In most instances, the loans will be used by business owners to purchase tangible equipment and items that can be seized if a loan is defaulted.
Commissioners unanimously, and enthusiastically, also approved a letter of support for the redevelopment of the Golden Isle Inn property on U.S. 17.
Mayor Cornell Harvey described the old inn as “the eyesore on 17.”
The letter of support will enable the developer to apply for tax credits to build affordable housing at the site. Plans are for 52 to 57 units built.
Commissioner Julie Martin predicted the tenants will enjoy the location.
“It’s affordable housing with a marsh view,” she said. “We’ll be glad to see this move forward in such as wonderfully appropriate manner.”
Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director, made his annual review to city officials.
He described last year as “memorable,” describing how well the city was doing in January and February before the pandemic derailed everything.
City officials quickly worked with local restaurants to reserve parking spaces for customers picking up carryout meals.
Larger public events were canceled until Labor Day. When the public did show up for events, the attendance was good without the crowds being too large, he said.
“Everybody was doing a good job on distancing,” he said.
The authority hosted 239 virtual events last year.
“We had a lot of things coming in the pipeline,” he said. “Once they started up, they really started up. We fared better than many communities in Georgia."
Hill predicted the city will continue to recover in coming months.
“This year we are going to see huge strides forward,” he said. “We are well positioned for that."