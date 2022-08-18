Brunswick City Commissioners denied an alcohol license request from Family Dollar for a second time Wednesday night.

The company requested the license for a new store at 4420 Altama Ave. Commissioners denied the first request on Aug. 3, saying they wanted the business to meet with nearby neighborhood planning associations because the expansive parking lot at the shopping center is a problem area for local law enforcement, and some worried nearby alcohol sales would make matters worse for residents.

