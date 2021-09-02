The design of a proposed commercial building on the 1300 block of Gloucester Street was rejected by the Brunswick Historic Preservation Board a month ago.
The applicant, retired Judge Orion Douglass, brought his appeal before the Brunswick City Commission at Wednesday’s meeting.
The original plans for the building included a sloped roof and hardy board siding, which the historic board voted 7-0 to reject because the design was incompatible with nearby commercial buildings in the city’s historic district.
Douglass said he resubmitted plans with a flat roof and stucco siding, but those were never considered by the historic board before they voted to reject his original proposal.
He said he was not invited to the historic board’s meeting, which is why he was taking his appeal directly to city commissioners.
“We thought the matter was open,” he said. “Every request that board made we agreed to.”
Douglass said he already has financing and wants to start construction immediately. Delays are costing him money paid in interest on the loan to build the structure.
John Hunter, the city’s planning director, said consultants working for Douglass were notified about the Aug. 2 meeting and offered to help them get an online link to the meeting if they were unable to attend in person.
Charles Day, chairman of the historic preservation board, said the original vote to deny the request was to ensure the intersection where the building will be constructed is “adequately represented.”
Day said the applicant was asked to submit a new design before a meeting last week.
“They decided not to submit the new design,” he said.
Day asked city commissioners to allow due process to take place and allow the board to consider the changes at their Sept. 7 meeting.
Douglass disagreed, saying he did not want to go back before the board with his new plans.
“I don’t think there is any reason I can’t get a permit tonight,” he said. “We cannot afford to fight this any further.”
Will Worley, who was chair of the historic preservation board at the time the original vote to reject the request for a certificate of appropriateness was taken, said there has been “misplaced blame” on the board.
“The new design is much better, but we haven’t seen it,” he said.
Worley asked commissioners to give the board time to do its job.
Mayor Cornell Harvey expressed sympathy for Douglass’ complaints and suggested a special-called meeting for the historic preservation board to consider the changes to the building design.
But city attorney Brian Corry said there wasn’t enough time to meet the legal requirements to hold a special-called meeting before the end of the week. He also told commissioners they could only rule on the decision by the board to reject the original building plans.
Commissioner Julie Martin made the motion to let the historic preservation board review the changed building plans at the Sept. 7 meeting.
Commissioner Felicia Harris asked if there wasn’t a way to resolve the issue by Friday. Corry told her there wasn’t enough time.
Commissioners voted 3-2, with Harvey and Williams voting no and Martin, Corry and Johnny Cason voting to allow the historic preservation commission to consider the new plans.
Douglass was not pleased with the vote.
“It’s like we’re denied due process,” he said. “I’m hemorrhaging money.”