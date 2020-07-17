A Brunswick City Commission meeting was held live Wednesday at Old City Hall for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Cornell Harvey and commissioner Vincent Williams, both wearing masks, were the only elected officials attending the meeting in person. The other three commissioners participated via teleconference.
The reason for the first in-person meeting in more than four months was to hold a public hearing for a beer and wine license request that has generated opposition by the congregation of Greater Hall Temple.
The license request was tabled at the July 1 meeting after members of the congregation said they opposed the city granting a license to sell beer and wine to a business located next door. Commissioners gave Travis Riddle, owner of Country Boy Cooking, two weeks to work out an agreement with the church.
Riddle told elected officials he made multiple attempts to meet with church officials with no success.
“Three times I reached out to them and three times they refused to talk to me,” he said. “I did everything I could do to reconcile the situation.”
Riddle said he would be willing to suspend alcohol sales at his restaurant any time there was an ongoing church activity. But church officials said there is nothing to talk about.
A majority of those who spoke during the public hearing voiced their opposition because the city has an ordinance that bans the sale of alcohol within 600 feet of churches, schools and residences without a special exemption by city commissioners. And, the church has stood at that location on Norwich Street the past 40 years.
Those who supported the license argued the city needs more Black businessmen like Riddle.
At the end of the hourlong hearing, Williams made a motion to approve the license. That motion died from the lack of a second.
Williams then made a second motion, this one to deny the license request. Commissioner Julie Martin seconded the motion, saying the only reason for her vote was the distance requirement.
“We need to listen to the overwhelming opposition, and there is an ordinance for a reason,” she said.
Williams said city officials have set precedents in other parts of the city.
“I pray and trust we don’t divide the community based on one issue,” he said. “There have been a lot of businesses at that location and they all failed.”
Commissioner Felicia Harris said she understood both sides of the argument but other exemptions granted by the city were done with the support of the neighbors.
“We will take everyone’s interest at heart and we will listen,” she said.
Harvey expressed regret both sides could not have worked out an agreement.
“I had hoped neighbors would be neighborly,” he said. “Mr. Riddle is bringing something new to Brunswick.”
The request was denied by unanimous vote.
After the hearing, commissioners approved a new tree ordinance for public property and right of ways. City clerk Naomi Atkinson said the ordinance was advertised and no comments were submitted.
City officials approved a compensation agreement from Gallagher Marine Systems for their use of city boat ramps and dock space at Sidney Lanier Park. The company had been using the park to stage some of its operations in response to the Golden Ray salvage project.
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept a lump sum payment of $75,000 for the time Gallagher Marine Systems used the park. The company moved its operations to another location in late June.