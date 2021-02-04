A second attempt for a license to serve beer and wine at Country Boy Cooking was denied Wednesday by Brunswick city commissioners.
The vote was unanimous, though commissioners expressed their reluctance to deny the request before they voted.
The sticking point was the city ordinance that requires business that serves beer and wine to be at least 600 feet from a church, school or residence without approval by city commissioners.
The restaurant, owned by Travis Riddle, is 157 feet from Hall Temple Church of God. The close proximity between the restaurant and church, and the strong opposition by the congregation, was the deciding factor.
“I was willing to vote a different way, but for it to be at each other’s door, I vote to deny,” said mayor Cornell Harvey.
Commissioner Vincent Williams also expressed regret the restaurant and church weren’t so close to each other.
“I wish it was 550 feet. Maybe it would be something different,” he said.
Commissioner Johnny Cason questioned why the request for an alcohol license was being considered since a similar request was denied last summer.
He suggested an amendment to the city’s ordinance that would set a time limit before a request that had been denied could come before city commissioners again. The exception to the time limit would be if there was a “foundational change” between the previous request and the new one, he said.
Later in the meeting, commissioners approved an $84,000 landscaping project at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Fourth Avenue. But a planned pedestal that will hold an anchor and signage was not included in the request.
City engineer Garrow Alberson told commissioners he believed the $50,000 estimate for the pedestal was too high. He went back to the contractor and got the cost got lowered to $40,000, which was not low enough for Alberson to ask for approval of that part of the project.
Instead, Alberson said that work will be sourced out for materials and labor.
“We feel like we can build it much cheaper than that price,” he said.
The landscaping will begin as soon as possible to allow the plants to take root before the hot summer weather, Alberson said.
“We’re ready to move forward as soon as we can,” he said.
City police chief Kevin Jones gave commissioners a very positive presentation about the 2020 crime statistics in Brunswick. In particular was the big decrease in property crimes, citizen complains against the department and the 32.14 percent reduction in the use of force by city police officers.
Jones said the pay raises given late last year has been very appreciated, and he believes it will help the department retain more officers.