Brunswick city commissioners deferred a vote Wednesday on a new waste pickup contract with Republic Services.
City Manager Regina McDuffie asked commissioners to delay voting on a new contract because there is still some minor changes to the final agreement that were not completed in time for the meeting.
“The contract is not going to change that much,” she told commissioners.
The new annual garbage fee will increase by $40 starting with the 2023 tax billing cycle. An additional cart will cost will be lowered to $7.50 a month or $90 a year.
Recycling carts will be removed if contamination is detected more than twice. And every resident will be given 12 bulk waste pickups a year, but they must call 912-267-3703 to schedule the service.
Pickup days remain unchanged and requirements for weekly yard waste pickup are the same.
The proposed annual fee is $306 for residential service (garbage, recycling, yard, bulk); $402 a year for commercial service; $153 a year for commercial recycling add on; annual fee for additional carts for garbage $90 residential an $126 commercial; no charge for backdoor service.
Mathew Hill, the city’s Main Street Downtown Development Authority director, gave his annual report to city commissioners at the meeting.
The city currently holds the Georgia Exceptional Main Street designation as a reward for its many activities. During the past year, more than 800 events were held in the city, attracting more than 99,000 visitors.
To support those events, Hill said volunteers logged more than 6,500 hours.
Downtown, 24 rehabilitation projects have begun with a value of more than $9 million. Another $11 million has been generated though 37 sales and 50 new businesses have created 270 new jobs downtown.
For every dollar the city invests in supporting a new business, Hill said $54 is generated.
Plans to increase the number of visitors include improvements to Mary Ross Waterfront Park, a new food event this fall and more lighting during the Christmas holidays.
The DDA is also planning to open a satellite office staffed several days a week on Norwich Street to make it more convenient for business owners.
Mayor Cosby Johnson appointed himself to the Glynn County Board of Health, and he appointed Andrew Smith to serve on the Urban Redevelopment Authority.
Johnson said a new first responder package will be presented in April that will include pay raises as a way to retain employees.