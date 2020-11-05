A vote to determine the future of a Confederate memorial in Hanover Square was delayed with no discussion at Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
Commissioners went into closed executive session at the beginning of the meeting to discuss a potential legal issue before resuming the meeting nearly an hour later.
Mayor Cornell Harvey apologized to everyone attending the meeting in person at Old City Hall and to those who watched the virtual meeting online for more than an hour only to learn there would be no vote on the monument until the Nov. 18 meeting.
“We have been beating this up for a long time,” he said.
Commissioners have to consider the legal complexities of any decision they make regarding the monument, he said.
“We’ve got some information we have to address,” Harvey said. “We must do this.”
Before the vote, Harvey asked commissioners if any of them wanted to say anything, but none of them had anything to add before the 5-0 vote to defer a decision.
The information commissioners have to consider includes the legal challenges mounted in other parts of the state where there have been attempts to remove a Confederate monument.
The monument in Hanover Square was erected in 1902 and drew little attention until protests over the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery earlier this year. The monument was defaced with the letters BLM in black spray paint, sparking a debate about the monument that city commissioners have promised to resolve.
None of the commissioners has hinted how they will vote on the issue.
Harvey, however, said he would like to move the monument to Oak Grove Cemetery, where a number of soldiers from both sides of the American Civil War are buried.