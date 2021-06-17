Brunswick city commissioners deferred voting on a proposed 25-cent per month increase on the city’s monthly stormwater utility bills until the first meeting in July.
The annual increase would amount to $3 a year, but it was enough that commissioners asked for an explanation of the role the utility plays and the need for the increase.
“People are asking what the utility does and where the money is going,” Mayor Cornell Harvey said. “I do know some issues have been dealt with.”
Earlier in the discussion, city engineer Garrow Alberson explained the fee is used for capital improvements, equipment, regulatory fees and salaries. But commissioners asked Alberson for a more detailed accounting at the next meeting before they said they would consider voting on the request.
In other business:
• Commissioners voted to approve the removal of a shrimp boat illegally docked at Mary Ross Waterfront Park for more than a year.
City manger Regina McDuffie said she has spent “countless hours” trying to resolve how to deal with the abandoned vessel, including speaking repeatedly with the ship’s captain.
The 60-foot boat has no insurance, a damaged engine that cannot be replaced and a leak that had to be pumped out by city workers recently.
Last week, McDuffie said a certified letter was sent to the owner giving him 30 days to remove the vessel. If it isn’t moved, it will be considered abandoned and the city can do what it wants. Unfortunately, it is such bad condition that it has no value, even if sold as parts.
“It’s more of a liability than an asset,” McDuffie said. “This one is practically worthless.”
City attorney Brian Corry said the boat’s owner also owes $3,500 in dock fees.
McDuffie said the city will try to remove the ship as cheaply as possible but the early estimates are from $30,000 to $50,000 to remove and dismantle the ship.
“We’re going to do whatever we can to minimize the cost,” she said.
Commissioner Vincent Williams made the motion to approve giving McDuffie the authority to enter into a contract to remove the boat.
“There’s no sense kicking the can down the road,” he said.
• A one-time pay incentive bonus will given to 171 city employees with a total cost of $222,895. The bonus is for the sacrifices they made during the pandemic and for their overall job performance.
“They have done a great job,” Harvey said. “We have great employees.”
• A letter of support to rename Little River Catwalk to Bennett Bridge was unanimously approved. A petition with 700 signatures of support was also presented before the vote.
The bridge is being named in honor of the late owners of Bennett’s Bait Shop, which has been in operation on the F.J. Torras Causeway since 1953.
• The meeting opened with a workshop on the need for improved broadband coverage in Glynn County. Michael Burns, executive director of the Community and College Partners Program, said broadband in downtown Brunswick is “spotty,” at best. A strong signal is something that can be marketed to lure new businesses downtown.
“They are willing to pay more for better service,” he said.
A strong broadband signal is also important for education, as many public schools and college learned last year when they were unable to get online for lessons.
“It’s extraordinarily detrimental when you are in that situation,” he said.
A high-speed connection is also required for telemedicine.
“The problem is if you don’t have access to broadband, you can’t do telehealth.”
Business owners need a high-speed connection to enable customers to access their services and merchandise 24 hour a day.
“People pay their bills more if you have 24/7 access,” he said. “It really makes a big difference.”
The most important advice Burns emphasized repeatedly during the presentation was speed. The minimum government requirements of 25 Mbps download speed and 3 Mbps, which Burns said is “not close to reality.” Instead, he recommends the city settle for nothing less than 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload as the minimum threshold the city should accept.
“Tech is constantly changing so you need all the capacity you can get,” he said.
As for the carrier, Burns said there are lots of good companies but he suggested the city and county create a new utility that would provide the service.
“This is infrastructure,” he said. “It makes more sense for the city to own the system. If they own it, they can charge whatever they want. If you own it, you control how much people are charged.”
Digital inclusion is another consideration for city officials. Burns said the elderly often don’t have devices dependent on broadband, and when they do they don’t know how to do more than the minimum.
“You’ve got to have the devices and you have to know how to use that stuff. They don’t know it to its full capacity.”
Discussions also include the creation of hubs where the public can access free high-speed internet.
A meeting between city and county officials will he scheduled at an upcoming date.