Bunswick city commissioners deferred a vote on a short-term rental ordinance until the Feb. 16 meeting to give new city officials and the public more time to understand how it could affect the city.
Commissioner Julie Martin made the motion to delay the second reading of the ordinance, which was seconded by Johnny Cason.
City Attorney Brian Corry said it was “probably prudent” to wait until next month before a vote. He recommended the city start from scratch and hold two public hearings before voting on the proposed ordinance.
Corry said he used short-term rental ordinances from Atlanta, Savannah and Glynn County as templates for the city ordinance.
Commissioner Felicia Harris expressed concerns about the growing number of short-term rentals in the city and the impacts they could have on the city’s housing stock and neighborhoods.
“Short-term renters may not care about neighborhood relationships,” she said. “We’re trying to build housing stock. We want long-term residents to help build the city in a positive manner.”
Corry said the ordinance will help address many of her concerns.
City Manager Regina McDuffie gave commissioners a strong reason for the need to regulate short-term rentals.
“We’re trying to regulate this activity because it’s already happening,” she said.
Revenue generated from the requirement for homeowners who own short-term rentals will pay the same tax hotels, motels, bed and breakfast inns and other short-term rentals pay.
“There’s a market out there that’s unregulated,” Corry said. “The city is missing out on money because there is no fee.”
A fee could discourage some property owner from turning their homes into short-term rentals, Corry said.
City commissioners approved the $1.5 million purchase of a new ladder truck for the fire department during the meeting.
Fire Chief Randy Mobley, recently awarded a 40-year pin for his long service, told commissioners a new ladder truck is needed to accommodate some of the taller buildings that didn’t exist when the last truck was purchased nearly two decades ago.
The current truck doesn’t have a ladder tall enough to reach the upper levels of the Southeast Georgia Health System Hospital in Brunswick. There are also planned apartment buildings that the truck will not be able to reach.
“It will reach everything we have,” Mobley said of the new truck with a 100-foot bucket ladder.
There was only one sealed bid for the truck, but Mobley said the problem had to do with the city’s specifications.
The new truck is not as long as the ones other companies build because it has a five-section ladder that enables it to be shorter. Only one company builds a shorter truck with the five-section ladder. Other companies build four-section ladders, he said.
The truck’s length was important because it had to fit into the fire station and be able to navigate on some of the narrow city streets, he said.
“We have a hard time turning in some areas,” Mobley said.
SPLOST 5 funds returned to the city from the Oglethorpe Convention Center will pay the bulk of the $1.5 million cost for the vehicle, though $226,000 will have to come from the general fund.
Mobley said it will take about 18 months for the vehicle to be built and delivered to the city.
City officials deferred a vote on CARES Act funding for the Golden Isles Veteran Village and Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Center until it is reviewed by the city finance committee’s new members at the Jan. 31 meeting. A vote is scheduled for the Feb. 2 commission meeting.