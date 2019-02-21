A proposed alcohol ordinance vote that would tax mixed alcoholic drinks at Brunswick businesses was put on hold until the next city commission meeting on March 6.
Prior to the unanimous vote, Susan Bates, owner of Tipsy McSway’s, said she spoke on behalf of several downtown business owners who were concerned about the proposed tax. She also presented a petition with more than 1,000 signatures opposing the proposed tax.
Bates said the county has a 3 percent pour tax, but the alcohol license fee she’d have to pay is $2,025, compared to the $3,500 she pays in the city for a license to serve seven days a week. She asked city officials to consider the additional hardship a new tax could create on local businesses.
“Try not to add 3 percent on top of my other obligations,” she said. “Adding an additional tax doesn’t encourage businesses to open downtown.”
Bates said she works hard to promote the city as a great place to live and work every day.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the issue needs more discussion before a vote.
“We still need to have a good discussion on this issue,” he said. “We don’t want to do anything that is a detriment.”
Commissioner Vincent Williams, who originally proposed the alcohol tax as a possible way to generate new revenue for the city, made the motion to defer a vote.
“I know there are other businesses that will also be affected,” he said. “We need to take another look at this to make sure we are going down the right road.”
In other business, commission members voted to approve $2.6 million in funding for the long-awaited L Street reconstruction project spanning from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to U.S. Highway 17. The road is a main artery leading from the city to St. Simons Island.
Only one company bid on the project but a review showed it to be a fair bid, said Garrow Alberson, city engineer, who said it would take about one year to complete the work.
“It’s going to be a headache, but the work needs to be done,” he said.
Commission members also approved and intergovernmental agreement with the Joint Water & Sewer Commission to do the drainage and water line work for the L Street project.
The work will have minimal impact on children walking to school, but no through traffic will be allowed on the streets while the work is being done.
“We’d prefer to keep additional traffic out of neighborhoods as best we can,” he said.
Property owners in the affected area will be able to drive to their homes and park in their driveways, he said. When work is being done on specific sections, the goal is to only block a driveway for one day to make the inconvenience minimal, he said.
“We’ll coordinate them once work gets going,” he said. “We’re going to time the disruption as much as we can.”
Prior to the start of work, Alberson said public meetings will be held to explain the scope of work and alternative routes for motorists.
Commission members also approved a resolution to give city property owners until March 28 to apply for credits that could reduce the new stormwater utility fee.
The credits will be given if property owners can show water discharges from their land flows into city water systems or directly into a river, which could lower the annual fee that is determined by the amount of impermeable surfaces such as driveways, sidewalks, roofs and storage sheds. Alberson said some of the credits could result in as much as a 50 percent reduction in the annual fee to the city.