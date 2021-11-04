Brunswick city commissioners deferred a decision on an enterprise zone incentive for the Leotis Building at Wednesday’s meeting after questions arose about how the building’s value was estimated.
Developers estimate they will invest about $3.1 million into the project that includes 11 residences on the upper floor of the commercial building on Gloucester Street downtown.
The building, once completed, is expected to create 25 new jobs and two new restaurants, said Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director.
Hill explained the enterprise zones are intended for projects like the one at the Leotis Building. As for the estimated value being more than $1 million less than what is being invested into the building, Hill said that number was generated by staff and is not the formal value that will be assessed by the board of assessors once the project is completed.
There were also concerns expressed about what happens to the 10 year tax abatement if the building is sold. City attorney Brian Corry said the abatement stays with the building the entire time, regardless of any changes in ownership.
City manager Regina McDuffie said she wanted to determine how the property was valued, and commissioners agreed to defer the vote until the Dec. 1 city commission meeting.
“We want to give incentives, but we don’t want to give away the farm,” |McDuffie said.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved the renewal of a health insurance plan for city employees. The new rate is 4.4 percent higher than last year — an $80,000 increase.
• Approved staff to advertise a request to annex .73-acre tract into the city by Viper Brunswick LLC. The tract would be used to expand an existing business parking lot by 14 spaces. A decision will be made at the next commission meeting, followed by a request to rezone the property.
• Granted an easement next to Satilla Square for the right to use an old city driveway.
• Approved a license to sell beer at HR Neigborhood store after a public hearing was held with no one voicing opposition to the request.