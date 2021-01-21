Brunswick city commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday declaring the Oglethorpe Conference Center “infeasible.”
The Glynn County Commission is expected to make it a joint resolution enabling the remaining SPLOST funds dedicated to the convention center to be “repurposed.”
In this instance, repurposing means the unspent money would be used to reduce ad valorem property taxes. The city of Brunswick would get $1.2 million and Glynn County would get $1.3 million.
Assuming county commissioners sign on to the joint resolution, the proposal would have to be legally advertised multiple times and the voters would have to approve a resolution asking permission to use the money intended for a conference center be used for another purpose.
City attorney Brian Corry said the lengthy resolution chronicles the history of the proposed convention center from 2001, with SPLOST 4 providing the initial funding for the project. The resolution also explains the impact of the housing recession in 2008 and the role of the Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority in generating new interest in completing the convention center and hotel starting in 2016.
The COVID-19 pandemic ended any realistic chance to develop the Oglethorpe block as planned, Corry said.
If the city would have gone ahead and built the conference center and hotel as planned, Corry said it would not have likely generated any revenue for the city in the current economic climate.
It’s likely the infeasible declaration will also void the agreement between the city and the county, holders of the deed to the Oglethope block.
The county was willing to donate the property to the city if a conference center was built at the site. Mayor Cornell Harvey said now it’s likely the city will offer fair market value to the county for the property. That would end any legal obligation the city would have to the county.
“The city would own it outright at that point to develop it as it sees fit,” Corry said.
The meeting began with a public hearing lasting more than an hour to discuss a second request for a license to serve beer and wine by Travis Riddle, owner of Country Boy Cooking.
Riddle was denied a license last summer because his next door neighbor, Hall Temple Church of God, is located 157 feet away from his business. Church pastor George L. Lewis said nothing has changed that would make him change his mind.
“I still stand against him serving alcohol in the vicinity of a church,” he said.
Riddle said he needs the alcohol license to meet the demands of his clientele. He said he has little dinner business because many of his customers want a glass of wine or beer with their meal. He said he has no intention of opening a night club, with his goal to be on his way home from work by 9 p.m. when the restaurant closes.
“I lose clientele every day,” he said. “I just want to do what’s right for Brunswick.”
Riddle said he would voluntarily suspend alcohol sales any time the church held services or other activities. But it wasn’t enough to convince congregation members who argued people could drink soda or tea with their meals, and the quality of food should be enough to attract a dinner crowd.
More than a dozen people spoke during the public comment period, with opponents and supporters evenly split.
Linda Lewis said the church opened in 1986, and Riddle should have checked city ordinances before opening a restaurant with the intent of serving alcohol.
“The church has a steeple on it,” she said. “It’s not like we were trying to hide.”
But many supporters praised Riddle for being active in the community and managing a responsible business that has created jobs. Riddle also presented letters of support and a petition asking city officials to grant a license.
Commissioner Vincent Williams asked for a vote to be delayed until the next scheduled meeting on Feb. 3 to give city officials the time to verify the letters of support and petition.
“I want to make sure I hear what I’m hearing and I’m hearing it right,” Williams said.
There will not be another public hearing held at the next meeting before the vote on Riddle’s request.
City officials also approved an amendment to the clean community ordinance with the focus on the control of litter debris at construction sites. The amendment was required as part of the stormwater management plan with the state.
After the vote, Harvey said the amendment change is a minor one, but one that needs enforcement.
“We have an ordinance, but we don’t enforce it,” he said. “We need to make sure this ordinance is enforced."