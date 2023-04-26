The Rev. Leonard Small appreciated the position in which Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones found himself Tuesday and asked him to be careful when he arrested him.
“I am going to stand in the doorway, say you are not allowed in,” Small told Jones, standing in front of an old church at the corner of G and Gordon streets in Brunswick.
He explained that he had some health issues, including a heart stent, and asked police not to employ stun guns.
“Don’t tase me, please,” Small asked.
Jones had visited the building at 3 p.m. the day before, Monday, and gave Small and the Rev. Zack Lyde, former pastor of the church, 24 hours to bring the structure up to code or it would be declared unfit for occupancy.
True to their word, both attempted to block entry to the building, but police and building inspectors found another way inside and conducted their evaluation.
Small asked for some leniency from the city, given the suddenness of the 65-day closure of The Well, a daytime homeless shelter, and the passage of an ordinance restricting new homeless shelters and service providers.
He said officials were being callous and bullying the poor and homeless, and said he planned to file a lawsuit challenging the city’s handling of the homelessness issue and to make a campaign issue out of it during the municipal elections in November.
City Building Official Chris Jones exited the building minutes later and gave his verdict. It was unsafe for occupancy due to leaking fixtures, a damaged electrical system and more.
From the outside, the building appeared in shabby condition all around.
Lyde said it was functionally “a shed.” It had been without electricity for nearly two weeks and the hot water heater was busted, along with the issues found by city building inspectors. But it was still operating as a church at that very moment, he said.
Dozens of city police officers and Glynn County Sheriff’s deputies lined up in preparation for physical resistance when the order to vacate the building was made. Homeless people in the building left peacefully — albeit with plenty of choice words for police and city officials.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones determined it was unnecessary to arrest anyone, but Small, the pastor of Litway Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah, was cited for improper use of private property.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said the city’s position is that the building was not being used as a church but as a homeless shelter and therefore fell under the city’s new ordinance restrictions governing homeless shelter and service providers. She acknowledged that the property still enjoyed a church property tax exemption, however.
Under the new ordinance, any shelter or homelessness services provider must apply for a permit and receive approval from the city Planning and Appeals Commission and the City Commission.
McDuffie said it is the city’s responsibility to take into account all citizens, not just the homeless.
City police were called to the corner of G and Gordon streets overnight Saturday in response to a report of homeless people gathering in the building. The caller said there was suspicious activity near a work truck and that people were visibly using the restroom outside in plain view of others, according to daily police call logs.
Shutting down the building is also for the safety of the homeless people, officials noted.
“If this place goes up in flames, who is responsible for that?” Assistant Police Chief Angela Smith asked Lyde.
“I would say you did it,” Lyde responded.
It took upwards of 30 minutes for the people who were staying in the building to remove their belongings, food and water in shopping carts, wheelchairs and by hand. Many asked loudly where they should go but received no response.
When asked, McDuffie listed the Salvation Army, Saved by Grave and the nearly completed Hand-in-Hand tiny home village.
City personnel boarded up St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, which is not currently active. Lyde, a former pastor there, said it was named after his brother, who was murdered after he founded it.
“This church has always been an activist church,” Lyde said.
The building served as a headquarters for protestors during the G8 Summit on Sea Island in 2004 and hosted members of the Nuwaubian Nation that same year while its leader was on trial in U.S. District Court in Brunswick. He was found guilty of molesting children.
Small came from Savannah to help Lyde open the church to the homeless over the weekend in a continuation of that tradition. City authorities were being callous, bullying the homeless and treating them like second-class citizens by removing their sheltering options and providing no alternatives, Small said.
Small said the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act protects his right to use the church through his ministry, Resurrection House Ministries, and allows him to open the church to homeless people seeking shelter. He will be taking the city to court over the issue, he said.
His attorney, Brunswick lawyer Kevin Gough, was also at the scene.
Small and Lyde cited the City Commission’s decision last week to impose a 65-day closure on The Well, a day shelter and hospitality center for the homeless, as the reason for opening the church to the homeless.
Commissioners made the call after The Well became a target of the ire of some residents and business owners following five violent incidents police have attributed to homeless individuals since Feb. 27.
The Well is not an overnight shelter, but many daytime visitors camped out on the sidewalks around the building at night.
Donny Baker, a contractor and owner of DD Baker Heating and Air Handyman, said he read about the situation in The News on Tuesday and immediately did what he could to help. He brought some hands Tuesday morning and began working.
“God called and I listened,” Baker said. “I listened because I’ve done this for too long without listening.
“I don’t want to end up in the belly of the whale,” he said, referring to the Biblical tale of Jonah.
Baker said he was homeless for a time and credited God for helping him pull himself out of it.
“I’m not in a tent anymore,” he said, gesturing to his trailer loaded with construction tools. “This isn’t a tent.”
Now a small business owner, when he heard what was happening at the church, he could not stand idly by. By the time city officials arrived, his crew had cleaned up much of the interior, brought in a new water heater to install and begun working on repairing the drywall inside.
He intends to keep helping however he can to get the building into good enough shape to pass city inspection.
“I can put all that stuff in,” Baker said. “I just need a list.”
Contractors will be allowed to continue their work on bringing the building up to code but only by following the proper procedures and getting the right permits, McDuffie said.
“Despite the difficult situation, the city staff did a tremendous job in properly executing their duties,” McDuffie told The News. “Hats off to the police department, code enforcement and city public works. Also, thanks to the sheriff and the county for their support.”