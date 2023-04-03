Fast. George Rose was fast.
A jet blur fast, especially for a sleepy coastal Georgia backwater during the Eisenhower administration. His Glynn Academy football teammates had never seen anything close.
“When we ran wind sprints after football practice, he was always waiting for us on the other end,” longtime friend and former GA Red Terrors teammate Ed Hummel recalled. “None of us could keep up with him.”
After earning high school football All-State and All-America honors at Glynn Academy, Rose left the Golden Isles for Auburn University so fast it made heads spin among the many locals who were focused on Athens and their beloved Georgia Bulldogs. He followed a stellar stint at Auburn with a meteoric but solid NFL career as a dependable cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints in the 1960s.
Rose returned to his beloved native shores after his playing days were over, picking up with old friends and familiar surroundings like it was only yesterday he had left it all in his dust. He even gave color commentary for radio broadcasts (102.5 FM) of his alma mater’s Friday night football games while humbly setting an example for the community’s youth who sought to follow in his path. In the process, Rose was admitted into the Glynn County and Georgia sports halls of fame.
Sadly, Rose died Jan. 19 of this year at the age of 81. In recognition of this understated hometown hero, Thursday will be George Rose Day in both Glynn County and the City of Brunswick. Both the city commission and county commission endorsed proclamations that made it so. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson and County Commissioner David Sweat are set to be on hand during a memorial at 10 a.m. on the athletic fields behind Glynn Academy, 1001 Manfield Drive in the city. The public is invited to attend.
“Mr. Rose’s accomplishments highlight what determination, consistency and hard work yield,” Mayor Johnson told The News. “His legacy is a testament to the uncompromising will of the people of our community. An example that greatness is not given but earned.”
Brunswick City Commissioner Johnny Cason was among those leading the call to recognize his longtime friend and fellow GA alumnus with his own special day.
“I wish we had done something like this for him when he was still alive,” Cason said. “Here’s a guy with world-class speed, but he never let it go to his head. You would never hear him boast or brag. He was a regular guy, like you and me.”
Except Rose was fast. Real fast.
“He was just a very outstanding athlete,” Hummel said of Rose. “The kind that comes along in a town our size … well, not very often.”
Rose ran for nearly 3,000 yards as a halfback at Glynn Academy during his high school career. The Red Terrors went undefeated at 10-0 in the 1958 regular season, employing a give-George-the-ball offensive strategy.
“The coach’s game plan was, let’s just give George the ball every play,” former teammate Jim Hodges told The News recently.
Rose played defense also for Glynn Academy, as did most players in that hard-nosed era of football, back before face masks became a mandatory gridiron accoutrement. Rose followed his final season at GA in 1959 with a memorable performance in the state all-star game, Cason recalls.
“I vividly recall that all-star game,” said Cason, who was a year behind Rose at GA. “He set a record for most total offense at the time. It was unbelievable how many yards he racked up.”
Rose’s own dad was among the locals who were licking their chops thinking about this young football phenom’s potential impact on their beloved UGA. Rose had dozens of offers from colleges across the nation, but he shocked the Bulldog faithful by choosing to play for rival Auburn.
“I took a lot of flak from a lot of friends,” Rose told Golden Isles Magazine in 2014. “My dad was a big Georgia man.”
Football was still a two-way sport even at the major college level in 1960, meaning players assumed both offensive and defensive roles. Rose shared the Tigers’ backfield with Auburn legend Tucker Frederickson, while establishing an enduring reputation on defense. Actually, Rose barely had a chance to catch his breath during his college days.
“I did a little bit of everything at Auburn,” Rose once said. “I played offense and defense and ran back punts and kickoffs.”
His speed made him reliable in pass coverage, and Rose soon established himself primarily as a defender. Rose was fast. Real fast.
“I ran a 9.6 (second) 100 (yard dash) at Auburn,” Rose once told The News, quoting a speed that is still blazing by today’s standards. “God blessed me with speed.”
With some modest boasting, Rose recounted giving fits to University of Alabama great and future NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath during one of those classic Iron Bowl games between Auburn and UA. With Frederickson carrying the load on offense for Auburn, Rose’s pass coverage forced Namath to stop throwing to his side of the field during a 10-8 Tigers victory in his senior year in 1963.
“I shut their receiver on my side out of that game,” Rose told Golden Isles Magazine. “He didn’t catch a single pass all day. That was my best game.”
Rose also caught a 55-yard touchdown pass in a win over Georgia that same year, which saw Auburn go 9-1 and finish with a No. 5 national ranking.
“I have to tell you, it was fun to come back to the state, beat Georgia in Sanford Stadium and to score a touchdown,” Rose told The News in 2015. “That was a great experience.”
A pro football career was a foregone conclusion for Rose by then. The Buffalo Bills of the former upstart American Football League (AFL) drafted Rose in 1964, but he chose instead a third-round offer from the Minnesota Vikings of the well-established NFL.
The Vikings gave Rose a $25,000 signing bonus to match his annual salary; he was a starting pro cornerback from the onset. All the 5-foot-11, 190-pounder did his rookie year was lead the Vikings in interceptions with 6, including one he returned for a touchdown. He played three more seasons with the Vikings before being traded to the New Orleans Saints during their first year in the NFL in 1967. He was playing with the San Francisco 49ers when a knee injury cut his career short in ’69. Before the days of pinpoint orthoscopic surgery, knee injuries ended more than a few NFL careers such as the great Chicago running back Gale Sayers among them. Rose finished his NFL career with nine interceptions.
“I would have gotten killed out there (after the injury),” Rose conceded to the magazine.
Rose’s heart called him home to the Golden Isles, where he served as GA’s head football coach in 1970. He also coached for a time as an assistant at Auburn. From 2010-14, Rose was the color commentator for radio 102.5 FM’s coverage of GA’s home and away games. The station’s play-by-play announcer at the time, Kevin Price, noted that Rose freely shared his knowledge of the game with listeners without inserting his many gridiron exploits into the commentary.
It was only with Price’s prying that Rose would open up about his own career.
“He was just a great person,” said Price, a former sports writer with The News and president of the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame. “He was easygoing, soft-spoken, genuine. Usually, it was somebody else who would tell you about his playing career and his related background.”
But Rose’s reputation was wide enough to earn him induction into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. And it surprised few who were in the know when Rose was among the inaugural class of the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
“George will be missed, but he won’t be forgotten,” Price said. “He made his mark in Glynn County, especially in the athletic community, no question. He’s certainly one of the best of all time from around here.”
And fast. George Rose was fast.