Brunswick City and Glynn County commissioners will come together Tuesday at a joint meeting to hear about the upcoming 2020 census.
“I would term it a heads-up,” said commission Chairman Mike Browning.
A representative of the U.S. Census Bureau will tell them what to expect and what the county and city can do to help, he said.
“The census is going to be done next year, and so we’re having a joint session,” Browning said. “We’re going to be briefed. We’ve got a presenter coming to brief us on the census, because I guess the city and the county have to be involved in educating the public on the census and why we have it. I don’t know if it’s required, but this is an effort by them to get the community on board.”
The county will certainly do what it can, he said, because an accurate census is important to helping secure federal funding for local uses.
“We will get the information out,” Browning said. “I’m not sure what other role we have to play it in. We’ll certainly take seriously whatever we have to do to get an accurate census count. We haven’t had a census count since more than 10 years ago, and I don’t think anyone here was on the board, so this will be a good thing.”
Following the joint meeting, the county commission will hold a work session to hear an update on the condemnation of dilapidated structures.
“We have taken condemnation a little more seriously in the county in the last few years,” Browning said. “We actually put a little more money in the budget this year.”
Commissioners are interested in making sure the county is doing as much as it can to demolish dangerous buildings, he said. The county has razed many more structures over the last year than it has previously.
Browning said there will likely be some discussion about coordinating condemnation efforts with the city of Brunswick, but that may not take place at this meeting.
“There will likely be a talk at some point of coordinating more with the city,” he said. “A discussion between the legal departments on how to coordinate on condemnations.”
Earlier in the week, the county finance committee recommended the county discuss its options regarding the construction of a veterans memorial park.
Designs for the park came in well over budget, but commissioners are committed to getting a memorial park built.
The subject won’t be on the agenda at this meeting. One commissioner will be absent, and he requested the commission hold the item for a later meeting.
Both meetings are scheduled for Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick. The joint meeting will be held at 2 p.m., and the work session will begin at 3 p.m.