Brunswick and Glynn County commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss the development of a commercial corridor extending from downtown Brunswick to Interstate 95.
Jacksonville-based engineering firm Kimley-Horn will present the city and county commissions a planning document called Connect Bay Street, which elaborates on a strategy to develop the corridor from the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Newcastle Street in Brunswick to the corner of Glyndale Drive and U.S. 341 near Exit 36 of I-95.
The report lists several aspects of the area that would attract visitors, including Selden Park, the Brunswick waterfront, downtown Brunswick, Mayor's Point Terminal, Brunswick Cellulose, Rich’s Products, the King & Prince Sea Food plant and quick access to the F.J. Torras Causeway.
The report includes proposals for several intersections. Concepts for additional turn lanes and a roundabout at Fourth Street and U.S. 341 are shown. The report includes a concept of a roundabout where Bay Street splits off from Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick and where Fourth Avenue meets U.S. 17.
The report also includes conceptual plans for downtown improvements, such as redesigning segments of Bay Street, narrowing the road in places to make room for on-street parking and landscaping a median, as well as multiple options for a pedestrian bridge over Bay Street connecting to Newcastle Street.
The project could be incorporated into the Governor’s Road Improvement Program, approved by the Georgia General Assembly in 1989, the report states.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, GRIP will eventually connect 95 percent or more of the cities in the state with four-lane divided highways. The department found them to be safer than two-lane roads without a middle divider.
Once completed, 98 percent of the state's residents will be within 20 minutes of a four-lane road.
The GRIP also includes an economic development component, labeling highways constructed as part of the “economic developmental highways” program. Golden Isles Parkway, also called the Ga.-25 Spur, is classified as one such highway by the GDOT.
As of 2021, over 3,300 miles of highways in the state qualify as part of the program.
The meeting will be held virtually at 2 p.m. and broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.