Negotiations to determine the split of Local Option Sales Tax revenue over the next decade between the city of Brunswick and Glynn County are set to start Thursday.
Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn said the first meeting will include the full board of commissioners from the city and county.
“We’re just starting the process,” he said. “It’s just a general discussion with the city.”
The city currently gets 27% of the tax, plus the county runs and pays for animal control, recreation and traffic light maintenance in the city.
But the city only has 18% of the county population, and that could be a point of contention to start the negotiations.
County officials have indicated they want to start negotiations with the tax distribution more in line with the county’s population, which would mean a substantial decrease in the estimated 35% the city currently receives.
City officials have said they want the county to continue to do traffic light maintenance and animal control as negotiated in the last agreement, though they have complaints about the response times to deal with stray or nuisance animals complaints at times. But city officials are adamant they want to take control of its recreation program.
And there’s a lot at stake for both sides. Every 1% of the tax is the equivalent of $250,000.
Once negotiations begin, both sides have 60 days to reach an agreement before it goes to arbitration.
“I would hope we are very close,” O’Quinn said. “State law is very specific on the split. We will not be throwing arbitrary numbers at the city. We will look at all criteria.”
If the money is split by population, the city will only get 18%.
If past history holds true, however, the city will get a larger portion. In 2002, the city got 37% of the split, with the county getting 63%. In 2012, the city got 35% of the money, with the remaining 65% going to the county.
O’Quinn said commissioners plan to consider all eight criteria set by the state for municipalities to divide the tax.
“History is not one of the criteria,” he said. “I think you want to be as fair as possible. I’m hopeful we will have some good discussions.”
Thursday’s meeting will be held 9 a.m. at the Brunswick library on Gloucester Street in downtown Brunswick.