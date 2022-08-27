City and county governments announced Friday they have reached an agreement about how to split sales tax revenue.
As proposed, Glynn County will receive 73% of local option sales tax, or LOST, and Brunswick will receive 27% starting Jan 1., 2023. It is the same percentage the city and county commissions agreed to in 2012.
Glynn County will continue to provide traffic signal maintenance and animal control services within the city for the next 10-year period, the release states, while Brunswick will return to operating its own recreation program, effective no later than Sept. 1, 2023.
While the two entities will receive the same allocations, the city is taking over recreation programs in Howard Coffin Park.
All 159 counties in Georgia are able to levy a 1% local option sales tax. Revenue must by law be split between governments within the county based on population, but municipal governments can negotiate for a higher cut.
Negotiations occur every 10 years. All parties must come to an agreement or enter arbitration.
Brunswick is the only municipal government in the county, and 18% of the population lives there.
Attorneys for the city and county are in the process of preparing a formal agreement for both commissions to approve.
“It was extremely important this process of meetings and discussions demonstrate cooperation between county and city leadership and our mutual goal for continued success,” County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said in a statement.
Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson expressed gratitude for a successful process and an equitable solution.