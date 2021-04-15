The rejection of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum in March has elected officials trying to determine if the public will be willing to reconsider it next year.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal said city and county officials tried to show unity with the projects on the referendum that failed last month.
“We wanted to talk about the common goal. I don’t know if we got that message across,” he said.
Brunswick Commissioner Felicia Harris, mayor pro tem, said she supports the unified effort by city and county officials, and said the challenge is taking the consensus outside the meeting room and into the community,
“I’m excited about being here. I’m happy to be part of this,” she said.
Ralph Staffins III, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, asked people sitting at tables in the meeting room at the Brunswick Library to brainstorm about their priorities.
They agreed approval of the 1 percent tax is important to help the Golden Isles continue to prosper. There is a need to do a better job explaining the different projects and how they benefit the entire county.
The city and county will have to wait a year before presenting another SPLOST to voters after residents rejected it in March.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie said Glynn County is only one of six in the state without a SPLOST.
“We have to have it in order to be competitive in the state,” she said. “We have to make sure we have continuous education in this community.”
Staffins suggested forming a subcommittee to decide the next action steps.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the city still has an interest in developing the Oglethorpe block.
“We have identified a lot of things, what we’ve done wrong and what we can do better,” he said. “The city tried very hard to get the conference center done. That block is waiting for development.”
Harvey expressed hope the county will deed the property to the city, even though the convention center plans have been officially abandoned.
Neal did not dismiss the request.
“We’ll turn it over to the attorneys,” he said. “I think there is a desire among commissioners to work with the city.”