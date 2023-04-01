Shoppers in the Golden Isles are going to have to pay more for most goods and services beginning today.

The 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax approved by voters in the November general election is now in effect.

More from this section

Three rescued as shrimp boat catches fire off Jekyll

Three rescued as shrimp boat catches fire off Jekyll

Three people were rescued about 4 miles off shore of Jekyll Island Friday after jumping from a burning shrimp boat that sent a plume of black smoke across the horizon visible from the beaches of Jekyll and St. Simons Island.