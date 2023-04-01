Shoppers in the Golden Isles are going to have to pay more for most goods and services beginning today.
The 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax approved by voters in the November general election is now in effect.
The county will receive the first check from the tax proceeds May 31.
During a State of the Community event Friday in Brunswick by county and city officials, Glynn County Commission Chairman Wayne Neal thanked everyone who supported SPLOST.
“Much effort was made to put the right list forward,” Neal said.
The tax will raise an estimated $130 million, money that will be used “to make Glynn County a better place to live and work,” he said.
Neal acknowledged the ongoing police investigation around Trent Lehrkamp, a 19-year-old man who was shown on video circulated around social media being covered in spray paint and sprayed with a garden hose.
“It is our desire to allow our police to continue their investigation,” Neal said.
County Manager Bill Fallon described the video as “appalling” but expressed confidence a fair and thorough investigation will be conducted.
“The Glynn County Police Department was there that night,” Fallon said. “They continue to gather evidence.”
While he understands the public wants results soon, Fallon said there are “mounds” of electronic evidence under review by investigators. There will be additional briefings to update the public, he said.
“We want to do it right and make sure of the right outcome,” he said.
Fallon discussed the accomplishments and challenges of the past year, including the impacts of two hurricanes that threatened the region.
A chemical fire at the Symrise facility in Brunswick last year has led to the county working to create its own hazmat team to better respond to such incidents.
The county held a summit in October to discuss the homeless problem in the city and in the county. Another summit is planned.
Fallon said county police partnered with the U.S. Marshal Service for several operations that resulted in arrests. He also acknowledged the work done by the police advisory panel to provide guidance to the department.
The Recreation and Parks Department was named the Department of the Year by the state.
The transition to city recreation programs back to the city is ongoing and is expected to be completed shortly after Labor Day.
The county is having a good year for grants, with $29 million awarded so far and another $16 million that has been applied for, Fallon said.
The search for a new police chief is ongoing, but Fallon did not say when a final decision will be made.
The county is also developing a new strategic plan, updating its comprehensive plan and rewriting its zoning ordinances.
Brunswick City Manager Regina McDuffie acknowledged the Local Option Sales Tax negotiations, where the city got 27% of the revenue, and the most recent voter-approved SPLOST.
“It was a win, win,” she said.
The city has challenges, including the homeless, housing improvements, downtown development and the Norwich Street improvements.
She said the city’s fund balance of $10.2 million is a vast improvement over 10 years ago when the fund balance was less than $1 million.
“The city needs to be more diverse in its revenue stream,” she said.
The city has seen about a 1% decrease in population, but the tax digest has grown by 11.6%, McDuffie said.
The city has completed more than 68% of SPLOST VI projects. Most of the remaining projects have to do with drainage.
She said the city hopes to get a $2.1 million transit plan implemented soon.
Mayor Cosby Johnson recognized the public servants who help make the city and county great, including public safety, health and educators.
He said housing market costs are outpacing paychecks. The city is tearing down abandoned houses.
City fire and police employees have received “historic” pay raises in an effort to retain and recruit more public safety workers.
Johnson said he wants the next generation to have more opportunities.
“We must continue to fight so people can reach their potential,” he said.
The city needs to continue to be tough on crime and put a stop to violent crime, he said. The city must also look at the causes of homelessness, as well as address the issue of homeless people being deliberately dropped off in the Golden Isles from other areas.
Johnson expressed optimism in the city’s future.
“The state of our city is strong,” he said.