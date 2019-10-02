Glynn County and Brunswick City commissioners held a joint work session on Tuesday to talk about their Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 plans.
The discussion got a little tense near the end when county commission Chairman Mike Browning raised the issue of a conference center proposed by the city in downtown Brunswick.
He referenced an article in Monday’s edition of The News, which reported that the city commission will discuss reviving plans to build a 20,000 square-foot conference center on the Oglethorpe Block, located where Newcastle and Bay streets split.
An agreement between the city and county commissions over the property expired last year when the city failed to make significant progress on its construction by an agreed-upon deadline.
“Right out of the box, we can’t negotiate on the SPLOST in terms of an (agreement) for that property,” Browning said. “That’s a separate issue. An (agreement) about the property, the Oglethorpe Block, for a conference center, that’s really got nothing to do with SPLOST. I could understand why you all might want to look at that and tie that into some kind of negotiations, but we just can’t.”
He continued, saying the county would be willing to discuss the issue anytime otherwise.
“It’s good to know that you’re open to entertain anything we’ve got concerning that. And we’re not trying to hold you hostage either,” said Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey. “Basically, if the SPLOST doesn’t pass because we put this conference center on it, that means we lose quite a bit of dollars, and you lose quite a bit of dollars, and the community loses.
“Realizing too, that it is our prerogative to do as we please to see what we need to do for our citizens as well. However, we’re going to be very prudent about the projects we put on our list.”
County commissioners voted in a past meeting to set a SPLOST referendum on the May 2020 primary election ballot. If it passes a public vote, the collection of the new penny sales tax would begin when SPLOST 2016 collection ends in September of 2020.
To get the referendum on the May ballot, the county, city, Jekyll Island Authority and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission need to, by the end of December, hash out the cut each agency will get and lists of projects they would like to use the tax revenue on.
Exactly what the final lists will look like depends largely on the recommendation of a committee assembled to determine the extent of a courtroom and office space shortage in the Glynn County Courthouse.
“The big bear in the room is going to be the courthouse,” said Browning.
In the process of looking into the building’s space needs, the committee discovered significant security issues that will also have to be addressed.
If the county commission does decide to go through with the courthouse expansion, it will be designated a “level one” project, Browning said.
SPLOST revenue goes directly to level one projects first, he explained. As an example, he said the county expects to collect $100 million in revenue from the penny tax over five years and a courthouse expansion would cost $20 million.
If the courthouse is a level one project, revenue from SPLOST would be set aside until that $20 million is collected. The county, city, JWSC and Jekyll Island would then split the remaining $80 million based on the agreed-upon percentages for each.
The $20 million figure was used simply as an example. The project could cost as much as $50 million, according to a study conducted by architecture firm Heery.
“The reason it’s done that way with a level one is because the law identifies a level one project as a project that benefits the entire community,” Browning said.
The courthouse space needs committee will give its recommendation to the county commission at a special called meeting on Oct. 8.
Commissioner Peter Murphy said the project could be done in phases over a longer period or multiple SPLOSTs. Two members of the committee were in the process of discussing the issue with Heery, which conducted the study on the courthouse in 2014.
The committee’s recommendation will determine which projects make the county’s list, so Browning said the county commission will wait until it gets that recommendation before proceeding with SPLOST planning.
Harvey said the city commission will also wait until after the committee gives its recommendation before paring down its projects list.
During the meeting, Brunswick commissioner Johnny Cason brought up the possibility of a second level one project to address sea-level rise and tidal flooding.
“It’s well past time for us to take the weather seriously in this community,” Cason said.
County Commissioner Bill Brunson said such a project may not qualify for level-one priority.
Regardless, it’s something the two governments need to begin thinking about, even if it requires them to coordinate separate SPLOST projects, Cason said.
The city and county planning and development staff should work together on a proposal to that effect, Browning suggested.
Browning concluded the meeting by saying the county would be in touch with the city about scheduling another joint meeting.