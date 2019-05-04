City, county cops track down armed robber

City and county police teamed up to track down an alleged armed robber late Thursday night, just moments after the suspect held up a cashier for cash at the Family Dollar in Cypress Mill Square, according to police.
Khalil Adonis Goldsmith, 20, remained Friday in the Glynn County Detention Center, held without bond on charges of armed robbery, obstruction of the law, possession of crime tools and wearing a mask to conceal his identity, according to jail records.
Police later located the weapon used in the robbery, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said. It turned out to be a realistic BB pistol, he said.
Of course, Family Dollar employees did not know that when Goldsmith allegedly entered the store off Cypress Mill Plaza in Brunswick at around 9:46 p.m., Jones noted. Dressed from head to toe in black, the suspect brandished a black handgun. He demanded and received cash, Jones said.
Employees were able to quickly give responding police a description of the suspect, Jones said. He was last seen running toward the College Park neighborhood, located on the opposite side of Cypress Mill Road from the plaza, police said.
“The clerk (at Family Dollar) gave us a very good description,” Jones said.
Brunswick Police put out a notice for all agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect.
A county officer later spotted a man fitting the given description in an area of Carteret Road that is across Golden Isles Parkway from College Park, Jones said.
“He ran as soon as he saw them,” Jones said of the suspect. Police gave chase and ran down Goldsmith, who also was tased during the ensuing struggle, according to a Brunswick Police report.
Officers then backtracked Goldsmith’s path to locate the handgun, Jones said. Goldsmith was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus for medical clearance before being booked into the county jail, the report said.
Jones praised county police for their cooperation in capturing the suspect.
“They were in the area and they helped us with the search,” he said. “It was one of their guys who initially spotted the suspect.”